News

How some time away inspired Farrah Fawx’s new single ‘Never Thought’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Time was handed the mantle as the healer of all wounds, and it has become a widespread belief and words of comfort offered to those suffering. While time is a significant component in the process of healing and getting through difficult situations, it doesn’t necessarily provide a remedy for the period of waiting. Time will eventually soothe your pain and sorrows, but what do you do today to cope?

According to Farrah Fawx, music is the answer. Frank Ocean once said that people tend to enjoy music when they are happy, but they understand the lyrics when sad. Farrah Fawx agrees music is rooted in the soul and touches it in ways that no one can truly explain. However, everyone understands that music has the power to heal and help people understand situations. Farrah Fawx explains that music heals more than emotional wounds; it also helps the physical body.

Research has found music therapy quite effective; it helps calm people, ease muscle tension and reduce stress. Farrah Fawx says that all sorrows, longings, pain, and delight find a voice through music. Farrah Fawx adds that it speaks to the deepest parts and offers an immediate, powerful, and intimate experience. Getting immersed in songs changes the way people experience time, says Farrah Fawx. Where one minute would stretch to eternity when you are wallowing in sorrow and pain, music makes an hour feel like seconds.

When you listen to music, it doesn’t just offer a temporary reprieve. The words imprint themselves in your soul and play on repeat every time you begin to feel sad, overwhelmed, pain, anxious, or stressed. In the presence of music, you have no choice but to put everything else aside and listen to the words flow within you, healing and lighting up parts of you where the candles have gone out.

Music has the ability to transport you to a different time and place. This form of therapy helps bring a sense of peace, balance, and harmony into your life, even during the most challenging times.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Transmitting election results by electronic means defeats rigging, NPAG to NASS

Posted on Author Reporter

Appolonia Adeyemi   Doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group (NPAG) have urged the National Assembly to ensure the inclusion of electronic voting and the transmission of results by electronic means into the nation’s electoral process. To this end NPAG said both the Senate and the House of Representatives should revise Section […]
News

Lagos tops, as NCDC confirms 189 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos has recorded its highest daily count of new coronavirus cases so far for the month of September. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 189 new cases in its update for September 19, with Lagos topping the list of states with 70 positive samples, followed by Plateau with 37, and the Federal […]
News

Report: Major Taliban row at presidential palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban over the make-up of the group’s new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. The argument between the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and a cabinet member happened at the presidential palace, they said. There have been unconfirmed reports of disagreements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica