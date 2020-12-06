‘How SON will grow economy through brands protection

Product counterfeiting and brand-cloning have been identified as a major set-back to the Federal Government’s efforts to promote industrial growth and local production.

This came as the Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim has said that product cloning short-changes brand owners and the consumers of their hard earned money spent on such products while also having negative impact on the economy.

He disclosed that product fakers deprive the genuine manufacturers of market space, loss of revenue, low patronage, as well as cause jobs and employment losses; even as the end-users and consumers are equally short-changed when they buy such products.

To this end, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has vowed to check brands faking in order not only to grow the economy of the nation but also protect brand owners. By doing so, local industries doing the right thing would be assisted to grow their businesses, earn more revenue, employ more workers as well as export their products.

SON says it would be all out to check the nefarious activities of the product counterfeiters via effective collaboration and enforcement.

Mallam Salim who stated this during a courtesy visit of the Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association to SON office in Lagos recently, also added that product cloning makes traceability of products difficult should a product fail to meet the minimum requirements of the Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS).

He explained that going forward, the agency would discourage the registration of any product having a similar business name with an existing brand that hide under the names of successful brands to short-change the unsuspecting consumers.

“The issue of trademark cannot be handled alone by SON, but going forward, we are going to put a stock of the products we register and certify.

Anytime a new product comes and looks similar to another product registered that is already popular in the market, we will try to discourage the registration of that product with such a name so that other products would be identified properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director General has disclosed plans to increase SON’s level of engagement with stakeholders in the Alaba International Market, noting that this move by the agency would help protect the interest of the business community while also safeguarding lives and property.

He said the standards body would work with stakeholders to sensitize the business community on the need to ensure safety and standards, warning that unscrupulous individuals would be prosecuted if found wanting.

“We are here to work with them and to make their job easy while also to protect their interest because they are Nigerians employing people and they are doing what needs to be done. We are looking forward to cooperating with them to ensure that every other individual in their association not doing the right thing is encouraged to start doing the right thing in the future

