How songwriters, producers, others can get enough credits , by Magicsticks

One of Nigeria’s top music producers, Kareem Olasunkanmi Temitayo popularly known as Magicsticks has opened the eyes of musical creative’s on how they can step up their game in the music industry. He explained the need to take cognizance of proper management without underestimating the relevance of legal advice and consultations. Without giving too much a way, Magicsticks noted in a recent interview that: “As a creative in music, you should have a lawyer or management who handles your intellectual properties and the rights to your materials. If you have this then you are good.”

Magicsticks who came into limelight when he successfully produced “Nobody” by Joeboy, a song which featured Mr. Eazi and DJ Neptune in 2020 has been working professionally in the industry for 9 years and has been able to hit a milestone by occupying the number one spot on the Apple Music Nigerian Top 100 chart with credits on songs he produced like ‘Omo Ope’ by Asake featuring Olamide, Sungba, Trabaye, Palazo ft DJ Spinall and Sungba Remix with Burna Boy. Magicsticks has worked with some groundbreakers in the industry like Olamide, DJ Neptune, Davido, Focalistic, Lojay, Victony, Phyno, DJ Spinall, Zlatan, and Niniola.

