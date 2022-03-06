How state park authority’ll impact on greater Lagos, by LASPA

•Rolls out parking violations, offences

•To partner local govts, Investors

The newly created Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has expressed its resolve to refine motoring experience in the metropolitan Lagos, even as it rolls out its plans on how to tackle indiscriminate parking by vehicle owners on the streets of Lagos, while also listing various parking violations and offences henceforth in the state,

Speaking at a parley with journalists in Lagos recently, General Manager of the agency, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu noted that parking problems have been one of the thorniest issues affecting the economy and the environment of Lagos State, adding that the State Government can no longer fold its hands and watch get worse, hence the need for a holistic approach towards regulating vehicle parking in the city.

She said in order to tackle this issue, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, established LASPA in 2021 with the mandate of promoting the Lagos State parking policies in line with the national transport policy by advancing knowledge, raising standard and assessment of related fees. According to her, LASPA will provide an enabling environment for vehicle owners in a secured functional orderly and sustainable parking system management scheme.

The GM disclosed that the agency is optimizing the On and Off-street parking supplies, Setbacks options, registration of existing private parks operators to maximize urban public spaces in finding lasting solutions to parking-induced traffic.

She also revealed that while the State Government is building and transforming the parking infrastructures within the metropolis, there is a need for the provision of available real-time parking information for city users planning to improve the overall quality of the parking system in the state.

“LASPA will achieve excellence in how Lagos State parking policies are envi sioned developed and in line with best global practices for a modern, efficient and sustainable managed parking system towards reducing congestion, disruption, improved road safety and changing travel behaviour.”

She listed various parking offences in the state to include: Parking of commercial vehicles on streets, blocking an entrance or exit and walkway, parking on slots marked for Public transport, fire service, ambulance, taxis and people with special needs.

Speaking further, Adelabu stated that parking of vehicles on sidewalks, road median, whether paved or not, and parking of vehicles within three meters of a fire hydrant as well as parking of vehicles against the directional flow of traffic are all now prohibited in the state.

She also disclosed that the agency has commenced working with investors, adding that its doors to more investors even as it is ready to work with those providing parking services at the local government level but they will have come under the agency for regulation.

She also called on all park operators (commercial and non-commercial) to register with the agency for an operating permit from 1st March 2022.

While speaking to journalist earlier, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said that the creation of LASPA by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu became necessary to address the indiscriminate acts of motorists who park indiscriminately on the roads and at undesignated bus stops. Oladeinde explained that in line with the first pillar of THEME’S Agenda, traffic management and transportation is key.

Therefore, parking space issues needed to be addressed to reduce travel time impeded upon by traffic and make the state a 21st-century running economy for its residents in the short and long term. Oladehinde maintained that the imbalance between parking demand and parking supply has been the main reason for the metropolis’ unregularised parking problems, hence the need for LASPA.

These, according to him, are contributing to traffic congestion, traffic accidents, and environmental pollution which the agency is fervently poised to address.

According to him, the new Lagos State parking policy is designed to decongest traffic, address climate change challenges, create job opportunities and also generate revenue for the state through issuance of parking tickets to defaulters.

