How Stephanie Chiori turned heads at 2021 La Mode awards  

Ex beauty queen and philanthropist, Stephanie Chiori, who doubles as the CEO of DVNX FIT, Khavhia Woman and Interoar Designs Ltd, have revealed the inspiration behind her stunning look to the 2021 edition of the La Mode Awards held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence celebration.

Speaking on her outfit, Stephanie disclosed that she wore Emerald Green to signify the strength of her feminity, growth and prosperity of African women regardless of how the system has tried to put them in box; so also is the Anita Baker hairstyle that signified confidence for her.

It is, however, important to note that Stephanie’s Khavhia Woman emerged winner as the Women’s Wear Designer of the Year for distinguishing herself in quality and bespoke fashion creations.

A woman of many parts; aside her love for fashion, Stephanie is also an interior designer and has also played acting roles in Nollywood movies like ‘Lamine’ and ‘Eight’, both produced by Kayode Peters, a TV series ‘Karma’, showing on DSTV and produced a 13-minute anti rape story about a girl raped by her father titled ‘Crushed’.

She also has a NGO called ‘Women For Leadership and Development Initiative’ that supports women in all areas of life to help them become better leaders in the society, one of their projects, ‘Cool Girl Votes’ encourages women to be fully involved in politics by participating on all fronts, from voting to contesting for key political positions.

