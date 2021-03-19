How Suleiman Abba brought the dawn!

Suleiman Abba, former Inspector General of Police who served under the President Goodluck Jonathan Administration, is so cocksure that he forced his then boss, Jonathan, to accept his defeat to President Mohammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election that he reminds me of a cockcrow at dawn. Before the wee hours of the morning, the cock would gather its breath and crow, waking up the hens in the process. A short while after, the sun would show up and the cock would turn to the hen and declare with bravado, “I forced the darkness to accept defeat and surrender to the sun.

I brought the sun!” Just like Abba!!! Ever since Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan lost the election in 2015, and did not have the courage (or indecency) to deny that he lost the election (like Donald Trump did in 2020), a lot of “cocks” have been strutting around the yard and claiming that they forced the “democratic sunrise” and contributed or forced Jonathan to concede. Before now, conceding an election was not considered a Nigerian way of doing things. The truth, if it must not be hidden, is that Jonathan was the one who set the stage for this political confusion. Now that Trump has taught the world that you do not need to concede an election (even in USA – the bastion of electoral defeat concessions), Jonathan must be sadder, but wiser.

Jonathan could have insisted till date that he did not lose the election, and that the election was stolen from him by then INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, and the All Progressives Congress. He could have had some supporters start a campaign to “Stop the Steal!” He could have called for a wild protest in Abuja and urged protesters to march on the National Assembly in order to take back Nigeria – corruption and all.

On the day of the swearing-in of President Buhari, he could have travelled somewhere to play Ludo or cards, and grumbled to everyone who cared to listen that there was no way he could have polled 12,853,162 votes and lost the election. He would have started a “Make Nigeria Great Again” and pitched it to people who would forget that Nigeria was never great before. But he did none of these. Instead, he picked up his phone, called President Buhari and conceded the election. Of course, it was the right thing to do – concede.

By doing this, Jonathan won the moral war, while Buhari (who claimed the baboon would stew in his blood if he did not win the election) won the election. As the world rose in celebration of Jonathan’s moral victory as a hero, many sought to share the spotlight with him.

But the most curious of these showboating practitioners is the former Inspector General of Police Abba. Abba’s interpretation of the matter in his own words, raises more questions than it provides answers: “I am proud to say that the police under my watch forced ex-President Jonathan to accept the result of the 2015 poll through our professional conduct.” The most professional conduct of the Nigeria Police under Abba, if your memory serves you right, was setting up and maintaining checkpoints. In his days, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad began to bare its fangs and would much later leave deep wounds in the national psyche leading to the anti-SARS protests of last year. So we may still need some more handouts on how checkpoints led to Goodluck Jonathan conceding the election result.

More so, the popular thinking has been that Goodluck Jonathan made the call to concede while the count was still going on and the indications were clear that he had lost. If he waited for counting to be completed, then he would have been subject to pressure. But he did it before the pressure could come. British Broadcasting Corporation’s Mansur Liman stated thus at the time: “I have heard from PDP supporters that the president took the decision to make the call without consulting anyone.

They told me that if he had talked to some of his advisers, they would have objected.” Suleiman Abba, who is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, is not buying all of that BBC talk. So, what was Abba’s role in all these? I guess he must have been the one who bought airtime for President Goodluck Jonathan to use to make the call. Another school of thought is that he probably bought for Jonathan, the phone which he used to make the call.

Like this: Like Loading...