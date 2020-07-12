Metro & Crime

How suspect made N120m from internet fraud – Police 

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…recover building, cars worth N28.5m

…as American woman held in hotel for 15 months rescued 

The Force Headquarters, Sunday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, recovered a building, Toyota RAV-4 2015 model, as well as a Toyota Matrix 2002 model, from an internet fraud suspect, one Samson Inegbenosun, after his arrest in Uromi,  Edo State.
Also arrested  by the operatives, was one Blessed Junior, suspected to have made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings, and Muhammed Zakari.
According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, the arrest of the suspects in Uromi, following investigations into suspected fraudulent online procurement and supply of COVID-19 protective mask, received through the INTERPOL NCB Wiesbaden, Germany.
“Investigations reveal that Samson Inegbenosun is an internet fraudster and a member of a Turkey-based online scamming syndicate. He supplies foreign and local bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds and use same as conduit to other feeder accounts.
“…the Police have recovered from him, a building worth N20,000,000, a Toyota RAV-4 2015 model worth N6,500,000 and a Toyota Matrix 2002 model valued at N2,000,000 which he procured with the proceeds of the crime.

 

“The second suspect, Blessed Junior, returned to Nigeria from Italy in February, 2020 but maintains close contacts and illicit dealings with his Italian associates. Investigations reveal that he has made over N120,000,000 from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings.

 

“He also received the sum of 52,000 Euros recently from his criminal associates in Italy as commission for his active involvement in an international cybercrime deal. He also owns a filling station established with the proceeds of the crime,” Mba said.

 

He noted that the third suspect, Zakari, “an expert in internet fraud, identity theft and impersonation, falsely claims to be a British citizen”.

 

“He also poses to be one Kelly Galk on online dating apps which he uses to carry out romance scams and to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, locally and internationally. Investigation reveals he has made millions of naira from his illicit cybercrime transactions since he joined the syndicate,” he added.

 

Meanwhile, Police operatives have successfully rescued an American woman, who was confined in a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year.

 

 

