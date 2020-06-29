Metro & Crime

How suspected kidnappers killed victims after collecting N7.5m ransom  – Police

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested a kidnap syndicate, who allegedly killed three of their victims, after collecting N7.5 million ransom from family members.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure, Monday, in Abuja, during a presentation of a total of 26 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of direarms and other sundry offences.

The suspects were presented to journalists at the headquarters of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), which also accommodates the IRT, as well as the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

According to Mba, the kidnap syndicate had abducted one Dr. Ausu Benedict, his son and a friend, on their way to Abuja.

While in captivity, the FPRO said the suspects had contacted the family members of their victims, who subsequently paid a total of N7 million as ransom, to secure the absuctees’ release.

Before the ransom was paid, the suspects had forced Benedict to raise a cheque of N500,000, which was successfully cashed.

Mba, however, regretted that the syndicate went ahead to kill their victims, notwithstanding being paid the ransom.

