How Swag Omoluwabi’s mother foresaw his future of philanthropy, entrepreneurship

God knows that the world has yet to see a better year in the last decades, but true experienced entrepreneurs rarely allow themselves to be affected by this when they must deal with one challenge or the other, with tact poise, and acumen.

To say that Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly referred to as Swag Omoluwabi, is one of such aforementioned entrepreneurs is starting the obvious, particularly knowing the rough battles he has had to overcome on his road to greatness.

This was when he had to attend to several issues around him: from meeting people’s needs to charting a new course for his vision, and fatigue is visibly displayed on all the faces around him.

But Swag Omoluabi is always spoting an impeccable hairstyle, walking with a smile on his face and greeting everyone with genuine warmth, as if everything was well in the world.

Surely, everything was not too well while he was growing up around third degree Ghetto of Units Badiya, Lagos. Just like the Slum Dog Millionaire, no one can claim to know the obstacles he has surmounted better than him. And just like the proverbial white pap out of black pot, his surroundings helped to shape him into today’s successful entrepreneur.

Reflecting on the journey so far in a recent interview session with select editors, Swag Omoluabi said: “My mother and the environment I grew up motivated me a lot. I grew up in a place called Ghetto Badia. We had lots of hustling mothers and fathers who worked very hard and smart, and they ended up motivating me to do well.”

Those leadership and problems solver’s traits were not developed overnight, but also took the meticulous training from his mum who must have been a clairvoyant to see into the future and encouraged Swag Omoluwabi to embrace entrepreneurship.

“My mum always told me, ‘son, no matter the education you have, no matter the number of degree in your cabinet, make sure you also become an entrepreneur because that is the only way you can become your own boss'”, said Oriyomi, who is better known by his stage name Swag Omoluabi.

Today, he is the CEO of Omoluwabi Blog, runs a vibrant furniture company, and his foundations is reaching out to the vulnerable and the downtrodden ones in the society. But there is no doubt-and he would not even deny the fact hat the sling and arrows he carries as a successful entrepreneur came straight from the ghetto slum of Ijora Badiya.

Growing up around Badiya, he would never have envisioned such a brilliant career in entrepreneurship. But it was his root that gave him the tools to become his own boss. It is no small achievement that Swag Omoluwabi worked his way through poverty and slipped his way through lack of opportunity that many youths blame for their misfortune to become a beacon of success, giving hope to somebody out there that the way to the top is possible with hard work, patience, diligence and the divine backing of God.

Like many people who grew up under the weight of poverty and deprivation, Swag Omoluwabi has mixed emotions about his background.

A times he pays tribute to the hard work and authenticity of Badiya people, while also wishing that others would not experience the hard knock life that he faced while trying to get by in those painful and tearful years of yesteryear.

“It was a very bad experience what I went through while growing up in Badiya. It was not easy at all. I I say it was easy, I am of all men most miserable. It was practically like trying to bring out a tiny needle from s haystack. But I thank God for where I am today and that is why I cannot turn a blind eye and deaf ear to giving back because that is the one sure way for us to fight the scourge of poverty and reduce to the barest limit poverty amongst the less privileged ones in the society,” said Swag Omoluabi.

