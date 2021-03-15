How synergy between FG, States’ll solve energy crisis, by expert

E A member of the Ministerial Task Force on Power, Engr. Tunji Ariyomo has advocated a synergy between the Federal Government and the 36 states of the federation as a panacea for solving power supply challenges in the nation. In his lecture titled “Re-Envisioning the National Electricity Engagement Strategy,”

delivered at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) as part of this year’s celebration of the World Engineering Day, Ariyomo said that if the people at the helm would redesign the modality and engagement strategies of the power sector by encouraging states to generate power, it would complement the Federal Government’s efforts at fixing the sector.

Ariyomo, who is also the National Coordinator, Nigeria Focus Group, gave the charge as the Guest Speaker at an event jointly organized by FUTA and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The Guest Speaker lamented a situation where over 80million Nigerians were not connected to the national grid while states appeared deliberately encumbered and unable to provide off-grid energy services to the masses.

The expert, however, expressed worry that 5,000 megawatts to over 200 million citizens were grossly inadequate to power the country while the recourse to self-generation by the people which was costly, carried with it unmitigated health hazards.

He said: “Today, the FG-Siemens Power deal when completed will move Nigeria from 12,500 MW nameplate capacity to 25,000MW. This is a great development for the nation‘s power sector. “However, if the nation re-envisions her strategy and unleashes the capacity of states with each state be

ing encouraged to generate a minimum of 500M that would yield an additional 18,500 MW potentially.

That is a total capacity of 43,500MW, which is closer to our actual need.

“If we are targeting a comparable supply capability in the region of world‘s average figure where Nigeria‘s supply should ordinarily be circa 59,000MW (NSE, 2020), thereby leading us to exponential increase in access rather than the current philosophy of incremental increase.

“In order to ensure that the intervention is sustainable, the state considered it expedient that there is in place an enabling law that entrenches investment protection in areas not covered by the national grid and in accordance with powers conferred on states in Section 14 of Part 2 Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (under concurrent legislative list), whilst also providing institutionalized legal framework for vigorously protecting the consumer interests of the people in every part of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...