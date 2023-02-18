Arts & Entertainments

How Taiwo emerged winner of Akachi Ezeigbo’s Prize for Literature

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oloyede Michael Taiwo’s collection of poems, Lagos Is Killing Me, has emerged winner of the Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo Prize for Literature in Poetry. The announcement was made by the Director of the distinguished literary prize, Dr. Ifeoma Ezinne Odinye, last Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, during a ceremony held to honour Prof. Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo.

Dr. Onyeka Nwelue, Dean, School of Cinematography, Queensland University, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Visiting Fellow, University of Oxford, initiated the set of new literary prizes last year in honour of the multiple award-winning Nigerian writer and academic, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, described as Mother of Modern African Literature.

Winners also emerged in other categories as posted by the founder on his social media platforms. There were performances, disquisitions, spoken word, essays, renditions and panel sessions held in honour of Adimora-Ezeigbo. The event was attended by the vice chancellor of the prestigious institution, the Commissioner for Education, Anambra State, and other distinguished personalities. Adimora – Ezeigbo is a distinguished writer and literary scholar, whose published works include novels, poetry, short stories, books for children, essays and articles. She is the winner of several awards in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Prize for Literature. She is also the Chairperson of the Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Literature.

 

Our Reporters

