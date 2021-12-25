How technician kidnapped baby from school to boost business

A 24-year- old mobile technician, Teleheem Kamaldeen, has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 9 – year – old pupil at New Nyanya area of Nasarawa State. The suspect, who invaded the victim’s school claim he wanted to use the proceeds from the kidnapping to expand his business. The Ogbomosho-born technician, who was arrested by the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Olatunji Disu, a deputy commissioner of Police, had collected N1.5 million from the parents of the abducted student before he was arrested.

The police not only succeeded in reuniting the pupil with his parents but also recovered the ransom from the suspect, who was smoked out of his hideout in the same New Nyanya. According to the suspect, he monitored the pupil’s parents for a month before he finally lured the pupil out of his school with the pretence of teaching him computer and then kidnapped him. He said: “I am from Ogbomosho in Oyo State. I was arrested because I kidnapped a 9- year- old boy in New Nyanya.

I went to his school to pick him. “I have been monitoring him for many months and I have been looking for the opportunity to abduct him. His parents stay in my area in the same New Nyanya. I always saw when he was being driven to and from school. I have been monitoring him. “On the day of their vacation, I went to their school and I saw that there was free entry into the gate unlike in the past.

People were moving freely into and out of the school. The students were all playing around. ‘‘I walked into the school and looked for him. I told him that his mother had paid me to teach him computer operation .He was very happy. He instantly agreed to follow me. I told them in the school that I am his computer instructor and that I wanted to go and teach him.”

