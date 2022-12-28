How terror kingpin, ‘Onye-Army’, who killed Gulak, was arrested at father’s burial

A terror kingpin, Nwangwu Chinwendu, popularly known as ‘Onye-Army’ in the underworld, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command.

An army deserter and operational commander of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN), Onye-Army confessed to have led the terror gang that killed Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, a presidential aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and as the Chief Trainer of the ESN, has trained over 1000 fighters of the group.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri the Imo State capital, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde said the 34-year-old Chinwendu was a Lance Corporal in the Nigerian Army before he deserted to join IPOB/ESN and had been on the command’s most-wanted-person’s list for a long time.

Barde noted that the suspect’s modus operandi is gorilla-like in nature as was known to usually unleash surprise terror attacks and immediately goes into hiding in neighbouring states.

He said: “He was arrested, on 23/12/2022 at about 1030 hours in his hometown, Amahohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA, after diligent gathering of credible and technical intelligence, during his late father’s funeral.”

New Telegraph learnt that the suspect, apparently fearing a police operation, had stayed back at home, and decided not to attend the funeral church service of his late father so as to limit his exposure, but unknown to him, the police tactical team was already unto him.

