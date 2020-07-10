Metro & Crime

How terrorists killed 23 soldiers in ambush –Source

…’terrorists have reinforced defences’

Facts have emerged on how at least 23 soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Bulabulin, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.
A highly-placed source told New Telegraph that the number of the terrorists killed was yet to be confirmed.
According to the source, two reinforcement teams have been dispatched to the scene.
The, however, expressed regrets that apart from the intensity of rain, which made incursions difficult, the terrorists had reinforced their defences to halt troops’ advance.
“It has been difficult to advance into the Timbuktu Triangle, now that rains have intensified.
“Side by side with this, the terrorist elements have reinforced their defences to halt the advance of any military incursions into the area,” the source said.
The source feared that the ambush showed the level of preparedness on the side of the non-state actors.
To buttress this, another source recalled that, sometime in June, “troops were ambushed at Komala axis”, leading to the killing of “11 soldiers…while escorting commuter vehicles”.
Meanwhile, New Telegraph has learnt of possible increase in the number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram and ISWAP, which has worsened the situation.
Consequently, the source recommended “intensified air raids within the Damboa general area, with a view to hitting the terrorists’ targets very hard”.
This, the source maintained, would take out the terrorists and their fortified camps, including what they may have carted away.
Calls put through to the Acting Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sagir Musa, to confirm tthis were not answered, as at the time of filing this report.

