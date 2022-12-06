How the new naira exposed Nigeria’s moral bankruptcy

I applaud the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent decision to redesign some of the naira notes, which was spearheaded by Governor Godwin Emefiele and his colleagues.

The moral bankruptcy of our nation and the corruption of our political and business leaders were laid bare by that one decision. As far as I can tell, the president has always been aware of the presence of “wolves in sheep’s clothing” in his inner circle.

He was well aware that the people he trusted to guard the treasure trove were themselves thieves. His last-minute decision to administer a hard blow to corrupt persons who thought they were taking advantage of his old age and ill health to abuse the privilege of their posts was likely motivated by his personal experience with fighting corruption as a former military ruler.

Since the new strategy with the naira was announced, we have been shown glimpses of some of the missing N2.3 trillion notes stored in some safe residences of previous and current political heavyweights. Deterioration and texture loss have occurred in some of the currencies. Not only were local currency plundered, but so were dollars, euros, and pounds, adding to the misery of the common man. It’s incredible that certain people can take billions and hide it away in secret while the rest of the country starves.

These crooked people didn’t put the money they stole into anything that would benefit society; they didn’t donate to charity; they hoarded wealth while children starved to death and adults struggled to make ends meet; they oversaw the decline of the country’s educational and commercial sectors; they watched in cold calculation as our young people turned to crime; they oversaw the disintegration of our health care system; and they made sure the nation’s roads remained death traps. To put it bluntly, that’s awful!

The same people who brought down our economy, shattered our peace, and eroded our patriotism want to stay in power or have their offspring take over. Something is wrong with African leaders if they are willing to steal from their own countries and then flee the country. Even more concerning is our reluctance to resist their pressure.

On the contrary, we treat the current situation as though it were entirely expected. That’s the million-dollar question: why are we so dysfunctional? I’ve heard some individuals complain about the new CBN policy, and I’ve seen claims that the naira was only recolored, rather than redesigned. Perhaps they were hoping for an attractive presentation.

When people criticize from afar, I point them to the dollar. Money printed on green paper isn’t exactly a work of art. There are only two hues in all, and the dominant one is green. The dollar’s strength lies not in its appearance but in the respect it commands. With the state of the economy as it is, the CBN doesn’t have to come out with some elaborate notes to make an impact. The wise choice was made to reduce expenses by altering the hue of naira bills.

Because of this one factor, the previous naira notes will soon be useless. All indications are that the goals of the new currency are being met. Instead of constantly complaining as though we have no brains, we should try to learn more about the new policy and the CBN’s reasoning behind it. The Finance Minister has already spoken out against the new strategy, proving that not even the president’s closest advisors are safe.

We have a lot for which to be thankful, including the prompt and discreet implementation of the new policy. Our dishonest bankers should know better than to work with these robbers and corrupt government officials, so the money will rot in their possession. All the major players in our political system have been researched by me. In spite of my attention, I have not heard anything that suggests any of them have solutions to our issues. There are no solutions, and neither do the people currently in charge or those who would like to take over.

Even though they claim the engine is shot, they still want to drive the car. If the engine is broken and the tires are worn out, no driver will be able to get Nigeria where it needs to go. What happened to the idea of fixing the engine before looking for a driver? On the other hand, we serve a magnificent God who provides for us. God is Nigeria’s only hope, in my opinion. We must place our faith in God alone, rather than the PDP, the APC, or the LP, because only God can save this country. Don’t pay any attention to what they say. No one of them is the solution to our issues; rather, they are all part of the problem.

My people, even in our worst moments, we must not lose faith in God or his promises to us. Saint Paul enlightened us to the truth that for those who love God and are called according to his purpose, all things work together for good. Tragic events, setbacks, and pain will all attempt to bring us to our knees and fill us with despair. But God strengthens us, and we know that evil in this world will not triumph in the end. So, I tell my fellow citizens who are suffering to keep their faith in God, because everything that happens to us and to those around us happens for a reason. Actually, this is the time to raise our spiritual and political awareness and activate our activism.

Advent officially began on November 22nd, but now that Christmas is almost here, it’s time for us to make the most of it. The four Sundays leading up to Christmas are known as Advent.

The season helps us remember the birth of Jesus Christ in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As we prepare to celebrate Christ’s birth on Christmas and remember the three kings from the East who came to see the baby Jesus in Bethlehem, we are reminded of his enduring presence in our midst. Unfortunately, many Christians have forgotten the reason for the season, but now is the moment to rediscover its significance and recover our victory. Despite the difficulties our country is now facing, the holiday season may fill us with optimism and hope.

The system is a mess, and our leaders don’t give us any reason to be optimistic about the future, so yes, we’re frustrated. They are unable to offer us any solutions to our issues. Because they are the ones who messed up the system, they have had no answers in the past and will have none in the future, but God is not finished with us yet. Neither we nor He should lose hope, for He is not finished with us.

His word to His people will stand the test of time. It’s only just that we recognise that the goal of eternal life and happiness with God supersedes all other hopes for this life, including wealth, health, a harmonious family, and a reformed church. That God has already triumphed over evil and is working to bring us grace and peace is a message we can take with us from the Christmas celebrations. This is a time for us to express our affection for one another.

No matter how bad things seem right now, we have to keep in mind that evil is temporary. This too shall pass; along with the pain, sorrow, and frustrations. Likewise, our oppressors, lousy leaders, and poor administration will all eventually be eradicated. If we trust in Christ alone, we will be filled with joy. Very soon, the cries of the poor people will be heard in heaven and the head of the serpent will be crushed

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...