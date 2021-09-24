How timely intervention by Lagos saved 3-week-old baby, 64 students

For the 64 students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) evacuated by the Lagos State Government, August 26 will forever remain memorable as the day one of their desperate prayers was answered. MURITALA AYINLA writes

When the evacuated students of the University of Jos, Plateau State, gained admission into the university, they never had any premonition that they would have a course to pray for their emergency evacuation from the state. Obviously, like many other newly admitted university students, otherwise known as “Jambito” or “Freshers” were excited to have finally gained admission into the university of their choice, having fulfilled the requirements. Many opted for the university at the expense of other universities in their various states of origin or residents in order to explore other parts of the country, especially the cool and unique atmosphere of Plateau State.

For some, schooling in the Federal Governmentowned University of Jos was a life-dream to learn the rich culture of the various tribes in the city in addition to the university education. Nobody ever envisaged a lifethreatening experience that would elongate their academic calendar but disrupt the entire academic session. But in what appeared like the seasonal rainfall, a crisis erupted in the state capital and led to wanton killing of innocent lives and burning of houses. It was learnt that the senseless killings started on August 14, 2021, when over 22 travellers were waylaid and brutally killed along Rukuba Road, off Gada-biyu, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a reprisal, some people went to a village to kill people and this made Governor Simon Lalong impose a curfew in the state. When he lifted the curfew, the crisis began again and led to the killing of about seven students, while some were stabbed.

Those students were killed because they were 100-level students with no orientation of where not to rent houses and where not to move around. In the bloody mayhem, gunmen were seen dragging people out of their homes and moving vehicles only to be slaughtered. Many of the students were frightened because the gunmen and the masterminds of the riot were dragging people out of moving tricycles and maiming them.

Evacuation of students by states

Following the continued brutal killing of innocent souls in the state, especially the students who might not know the terrain of the city like the locals, state governments began to evacuate their citizens studying at the University of Jos and other institutions in the state. States like Ebonyi, Delta, Kaduna and Oyo were among others that evacuated their students from UNIJOS.

The bloody crisis resulted in the management of UNIJOS announcing a complete closure of the learning institution to prevent any breakdown of law and order. As learnt, no fewer than 71 stranded students have been identified and evacuated from Jos North Local Government by the governor after the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on the troubled communities in the local government. Disturbed by reports of wanton killings numbering about 30, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu also ordered the immediate evacuation of students of Lagos origin currently studying at the university. Among those successfully evacuated was a threeweek- old baby, the mother and undergraduate student of Lagos extraction.

The first set of evacuees, comprising 64 UNIJOS students and a three-week-old-baby, named Daniella, who was reported to have been delivered shortly before the crisis in Plateau State began by the mother, Manya Banfe, a 200-Level student, arrived in Lagos on Friday afternoon and met with the governor at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, before being released to their families. They were accompanied by security agents and government officials as they arrived at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, at 1:56 pm with their belongings in a luxury bus and other vehicles after long hours of journey from Jos to Lagos.

They were excited to be evacuated from crisis-hit Jos and other parts of Plateau State showered praise on Governor Sanwo-Olu and top officials of the Lagos State Government for rescuing them from what they described as the ‘war zone.’ While receiving the students, Sanwo-Olu said the evacuation shows that Lagos State Government had the capacity to respond to any emergency when it concerned the people of the state, especially the youth. The governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said welfare packages had been arranged for the students to return to their families safe and sound.

Sanwo-Olu, who thanked God that no students from Lagos lost their lives in the incident and during the rescue operation, urged them to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and not to lose touch with their studies, as they returned to Lagos.

Speaking on why they sent SOS message to the state government, a 200-level student of the Department of Religion and Philosophy of the institution, Clinton Shotikare, said many of them couldn’t withstand the gory sights of victims of the crisis. The students, who also thanked Sanwo-Olu for coming to their rescue, said that they could have also become victims of the mayhem if the governor had not prioritised their safety.

On his part, a 300-Level student in the Department of Mass Communication, Idris Tohib, who said he lived in the Ipaja area of Lagos State, explained that most of the students killed in the crisis were 100-Level students, who did not have the understanding that they were not supposed to be found in some areas.

