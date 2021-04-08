News

How Tino Taupe Became Europe’s Fastest-Growing Network Marketer

As the world becomes increasingly digitalized, the notion of work continues to be expanded and disrupted by career options that didn’t even exist a mere 20 years ago. This rise has contributed to roles that are primarily based on the Internet, and Tino Taupe’s work is one of such jobs. The 29-year-old Austrian, co-founder of financial literacy forum Movement Gamechangers is not only successful, he is one of Europe’s fastest-growing network marketers.

The journey started in his hometown of Klagenfurt, Austria where he thought of ways to avoid the typical 9-5 route. While on this path, he attended college for two years where he struggled heavily. “I was a broke college student and I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” he says. “I loved to party and hang out with people playing video games and stuff like that. I had no real perspective on how to become successful in life and couldn’t imagine going the traditional road of having a 9 to 5 job for the rest of my life.”

His life changed when he went for a haircut and was introduced to network marketing by accident. His path into getting industry was further complicated by meetings that took up a significant part of his next five years. “The first 5 years of my entrepreneurial journey I drove almost one million kilometers to do meetings, meet people and build my reputation,” he says. “I had to sacrifice a lot of things: I never went to parties or clubs, I sacrificed family time, I skipped birthdays and reunions, I did no vacations, and focused on my work instead.”

The result is that Tino Taupe is now a successful brand influencer and network marketer. His methods remain focused on helping people. “I focus on the people I am working with,” he says. “Because my biggest goal is to bring people forward in life. I always build deep relationships with the people I work with because I believe that you can only really help a person when you get to know him or her and connect on a deeper level. That’s why I always focused on personal relationships.”

