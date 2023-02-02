How Tinubu campaigned in Anambra, snubbed Soludo, traditional rulers’

In continuation of his presidential campaign rallies across the country, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, was in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday, January 31. On the entourage of the former Lagos State governor were the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; chairman of the NNPC board and chairman of the APC presidential campaign council in Anambra, Margery Okadigbo; as well as many top wigs of the party from the national, zonal and state levels. Tinubu, who was billed to meet with Governor Charles Soludo, traditional rulers, as well as stakeholders and captains of industries before the presidential rally proper, rather moved straight to Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, venue of the rally, where party stakeholders and loyalists were already seated waiting till about 4pm when he arrived.

