How Tinubu influenced judicial reforms in Nigeria –Nnamani

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Former Enugu State governor Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, engineered a judicial reform system when he was governor of Lagos State, which many other states, including Enugu, copied.

 

Nnamani, a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections, disclosed thatacommitteeset up by Tinubu recommended an administration of the justice system in Lagos State that should “be fair, effective, proactive, well paid, merit driven, free of corruption, technologicallyadvanced, inexpensive, and appropriately resourced.”

The senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, noted that the Tinubu administration adopted severalof therecommendations provided by the judicial committee, includingelimination of corruption from the legal system.

Nnamani in a statement, commended the APC presidentialcandidatefor improving the welfare of judges and magistratesserving inLagos State, “in order to provide transparent processes and foster a culture of zero tolerance for corrupt behaviours.

“Additionally, the appointments of 22 magistrates and more than three judges were revoked. “Infurtherancetotheseactions, a lot of efforts were put into streamlining the hiring process.

The state Bar’s input was solicited about judicial appointments and recruitment done entirely on the basis of merit and the recommendations of Judicial Service Commission.

“The commission was also charged with swiftly investigating all complaints made against judges and magistrates.” He noted that the high court rules were revised and there were sanctions for counsel who engaged in abuses that might lead to delays in trial.

 

