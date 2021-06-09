How to achieve sustainable success

While some deliberately undertake courses in universities in English Studies, Linguistics and event Literature to become writers, some others have natural talent and penchant for writing with the purpose of positively impacting the humanity. Catherine Enaohwo, an economist and financial expert, definitely belongs to the second category of writer who born to write to impact their generation through the writing of success-inspiring books.

Ask her on how has managed to combine her career as a professional economist with writing, Catherine gladly says: “My writing reflects the principles that guide my activities as an economist and investment banker for almost 20 years.” Her first book “Cracking the Code to Success’, which she coauthored with Brain Tracy is currently one of the best-sellers on Amazon.com. Following the success of this book, Enaohwo, profoundly called ‘Catherine ‘de’ Great’ by most people conversant with her multitalented nature and astuteness as a professional, last year, launched her new book, THRIVE. The book comprises 12 chapters dwelling on various principles that should guide individuals in achieving the ultimate life goals.

Some of the chapters of the book, which are as follows: Detest Mediocrity, Seek to add Value first, and not just money; look before you ‘Lip’; Integrity is key; Resilience; Be productive and not just active; Be focused and Prepared. As the author notes, THRIVE is to make the present and future youth generations realize that there is no limit to how much they can achieve and how far they can go. The interesting thing about THRIVE is that it is targeted at igniting the passion to succeed for readers across several socio-economic classes and age brackets.

The philosophy behind the writing of the book and the choice of its title, she explained, is that it is based on the quest to move from the known to the unknown. “The known meaning of the word ‘thrive’ is to grow and increase stature; or to grow vigorously and luxuriantly; or to flourish, increase in wealth, prosper, and be profitable. But beyond the dictionary meaning of THRIVE, you will find that, in my book, I’m almost impatient with the popular view of success, which, for most people, is equivalent to just getting by.”

Significantly, if there is one message in the book, it is that success is certainly not about just getting by neither it is all about discovering and harnessing your talents. That is sure better than nothing, but, to thrive, you will need to be doing the best thing you were created to do, which will be your biggest contribution to humanity. Also, to make significant contributions to the humanity may require that one learn some skills, hire some skills, or partner with people, who have certain skills or resources, or advantages not available in “your comfort zone,” which the author describes as the ultimate sacrifice.

Enaohwo is a fervent believer that we are all interconnected and, therefore, strives to enhance all around her as she achieves her life goals. Her background is in Economics with decades of experience in formulating financial strategies and solutions.

She is an alumna of Wits Business School (South Africa) and the New York Institute of Finance (USA). She has also attained the status of ‘Fellow’ in notable institutes such as the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN), the Chartered Institute of Professional Financial Managers (USA) and the Institute of Professional Financial Consultants (Nigeria). Enaohwo is a council member of the Chartered Institute of Professional Financial Managers (CIPFM), West Africa. She is the founder and current chairman of the board of Arete Copious Services Limited (a leading financial consulting firm with presence in Abuja, Lagos and United Kingdom). Through this platform, she has continually promoted the opportu-nities in Nigeria and has attracted substantial investments from the diaspora to Nigeria.

The company has successfully hosted events outside Nigeria at its cost to target investments from Nigerians living in Diaspora to worthy projects in Nigeria. She is a founding member and Chief Operating Officer of Cabinda Oil & Gas Limited. She is also the Founder and Creative Director of the Fashion Label ‘Ochuko’ by Madge Yellow. She had worked in investment banks in London and South Africa before moving back to Nigeria in 2006. Enaohwo is an inspirational speaker and enjoys sharing her experiences with groups. She is also a philanthropist and in recognition of her selfless contributions towards the alleviation of the sufferings of the less privileged; she was recognised with the award of the title of Ambassador for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation; an international NGO in special consultative status with the United Nations. She loves to play chess and travel to fascinating places. She is a mother to beautiful Uvie, fondly known as Mimmi.

