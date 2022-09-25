How to attract good people to your life

TEXT:

Proverbs 13:20; 1 Corinthians 15:33; Proverbs 11:14; Proverbs 23:7. Proverbs 13:20.

He that walketh with the wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed. 1 Corinthians 15:33.

Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

Proverbs 11:14.

Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety. Good and positive people will make you while on the contrary, bad or negative people will destroy you.

Everyone needs someone in life to succeed. You need someone to make it in life. You need someone to move from where you are to where you should be. You need someone to move from one level to another. You can’t achieve much in life alone. When you have good people around you and you have a good Team to work together with your success, achievements, breakthroughs and promotions will be accelerated.

On the other hand, if you are surrounded with bad or negative people success will become a mirage to you. It means that for you to make it in life you need good and positive people in your life.

Then, how can you attract good people to your life or how can you be attracted to good or positive people.

What do we mean by good or positive people in this context? Good people in this con- text are people of like minds, those that will impact your life positively. People that will add value to your life. People that you share the same vision, goals and dreams.

People that will help you to turn your vision and dreams to reality. People that are assets to you but not a liability. People that will not hinder your progress, promotion and success in life. People that will not look for your failure or downfall.

Those that will not be jealous and envious of you in life. Those that will not kill or murder you with their mouth or tongue. Those that will not do unhealthy competition with you. People that will criticize you constructively but not destructively.

People that will show you the exact way to pass in order to achieve your vision but not the people that will lead you to a wrong direction in order to truncate your vision. Those that will support your vision wholeheartedly with openness and sincerity of heart.

How can you attract good people to your life? It is very true that one can attract good or positive people to ones life but you need to know how. The following factors must be put in place if you want to attract good people to your life.

i. You must work on your personality to attract the people you need into your life. You need to work on yourself consciously, deliberately or intentionally. It takes a conscious effort to improve on your personality.

Enough of shifting the blame of your failure on others. You need to take responsibility for your actions. Change your personality from bad to good, from negative to positive.

You need to really work on yourself to be a good person. Work on your characters, behaviour, attitudes and your actions to others.

Do to others what you want them to do to you. ii. You must be positive about life.

To attract good people to your life, you must be positive in your thoughts, imaginations and your words. Like begets like.

A bird of the same feather flocks together. iii. Don’t allow bitterness or hatred in your heart.

If you harbour bitterness or hatred in your heart, bitter people with hatred and the complaints will be attracted to your life.

