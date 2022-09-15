How to avoid fake recruitment invitation

The process of job hunting takes time, effort and willpower. Sometimes, job applicants can get desperate and apply anywhere that seems promising, even accepting suspicious interview invitations without a proper background check on the organisation or a basic review of the sender, job title, and description. These little details can be the difference between falling into the hands of scammers and, worse still, kidnappers. While it is important to move forward with one’s career, one needs to be careful to avoid scam recruitments. There are a few things young graduates can do when they get an email or message about a job opportunity. First, run a quick background check. This should not take you more than 10 to 15 minutes. Then, check the company’s name and website, and run a check on the sender’s name and email.
