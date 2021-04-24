‘How to de-escalate insecurity in South-East’

Stakeholders drawn across the South-East have recommended practical steps toward defusing the tense security situation in the region. The submissions followed a three-day brainstorming session on state-actor-aided deteriorating security situation in the region, which held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Among the resource persons was Emeka Umeagbalasi, a Criminologist and Graduate of Security Studies and Master of Science Degree holder in Peace and Conflict Resolution The event which was or-ganized by Neighborhood Environment Watch Foundation, focused on the theme, “Imperative of National Dialogue for Unity, Security and Development-Southeast Zonal Stakeholders Dialogue”. Umeagbalasi spoke on the topic: “X-raying the Current Insecurity in the Southeast: What Stakeholders Must Do” in which he blamed the present Federal Government of Nigeria and its security forces particularly the Nigerian Army for the rising insecurity in the region and accused them of promoting and sustaining a policy of structural violence, physical violence and cultural violence against the region and its population.
