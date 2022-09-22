How to ensure safe, wholesome meat for consumption, export – Experts

In order to protect the populace from harmful meat products, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State, Mrs Abisola Olusanya has urged Nigerians particularly, citizens of Lagos State to purchase meat from approved abattoirs or from markets that source their carcasses from approved abattoirs. She spoke during the Lagos Meat Hygiene Awareness Campaign Presentation by the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Lagos State Branch, which was held in Ikeja Lagos recently. The campaign is a public health awareness aimed at educating members of the public on the health dangers of consuming unhygienically processed meat and meat products, with the sole aim of improving the health indices of Lagosians. Going by this measure Olusanya who was represented by Dr. Macaulay Rasheed, the director of Veterinary Services in Lagos State, said it would be difficult to purchase meat products that have diseases.

Transmission of diseases

The issue of meat products that are infected with diseases came to the fore during the event. That is to say there are diseases that afflict animals which can be transmitted to consumers. Examples of such diseases are Bovine Tuberculosis (TB), Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), or Mad Cow Disease, Cysticercosis, Brucellosis, Anthrax, Trichinosis, among others. While Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease of cattle, BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) is a progressive neurological disorder of cattle that results from infection by an unusual transmissible agent called a prion. However, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State addressed it, saying, “If you buy your meat from approved abattoirs, or from the markets that source their carcasses from approved abattoirs, you may not see TB infected animals or a TB carcass.” On the sanctions for those presenting unhealthy carcasses of meat products for sale in the state, the commissioner for agriculture in Lagos State stressed that the Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for illegal activities, be it an illegal abattoir, illegal transportation of carcasses and the illegal transportation of live animals. According to her, the government has a team that goes around closing down illegal activities, confiscating vehicles that transport illegal carcasses and those using unapproved vehicles to transport carcasses, and all those things. She said, “If you see any abnormal thing in your beef that you purchase, please don’t buy it. You either report to the vet authority, or you report to the police. You will be a whistleblower for us if you report such illegal activities and once we get the report, we will go there immediately and confiscate the carcass. “For any abnormalities you see in any beef that is not supposed to be there—that is unusual—you have to reject the carcass, or you tell the authorities concerned. You can even contact the environmental health officer in your local community,” Olusanya added.

Hygienic environment

Apart from ensuring the sale of healthy meat products to consumers, Olusanya said the government through training of relevant officials ensures that the environment where sales of meat is carried out including the approved abattoirs are hygienic. “Our environment must be conducive. Your environment must be clean, for you to sell any food at all—not beef alone.

“Be it vegetables, be it beef, be it chicken, the environment where you are selling it must be hygienic enough; it must be clean. Even the table you are using to display your animal products, can have formica on it. You can put something such as nylon like teflon coating, or foil on it so that the beef doesn’t have direct contact with the table.” Similarly, she said butchers can have a transparent net around meat products so that people will see what they are selling. The nets would prevent flies from perching on the meat.

“So, we are not saying selling meat in an open environment is illegal. However, the environment must be clean.” In his presentation titled ‘Safe & Wholesome Meat for Lagos & Flavour for Export: A Veterinary Medical Practitioner Perspective’, the Chairman, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Olufemi Aroso noted that protocols in handling animals to ensure that products that finally get to the table for consumption are healthy should be followed in line with approved standards.

Some of them include avoiding overcrowding when transporting live animals, maintenance of cold chains for animal carcasses, the selling of meat in healthy condition, and ensuring meat hygiene not only for local consumption but also for exports. According to Aroso, if standard protocols are not enforced in the handling of live animals, it could result in a lot of stress on the animal. When such animals are butchered for sale in that condition, that stressful nature certainly devalues the worth of the meat delivered to consumers; these are why standard protocols must be adopted in the handling of live animals right from the farm until they get to the food table, said the veterinary doctor.

The chairman of the NVMA in Lagos State said it is possible to improve the quality of meat consumed by the populace as well as improve their export quality if the public is constantly educated on the dangers of consuming unhygienic mean, if they are compelled to stop buying meat in open trays and tables infested by flies and other harmful organisms; and if the meat sellers are made to sell meat packaged in clean cellophanes and in refrigerated conditions under healthy conditions. As is practiced in other parts of the world including England, France, Germany, he said the inspection of slaughtered meat was permitted under the ministry of health, in 1966, Nigeria adopted the World Health Organisation (WHO) decision to transfer meat hygiene to the Veterinary Department.

Aroso listed some factors responsible for poor meat hygiene as: poor animal welfare condition, lack of ante-mortem inspection, butchers and meat inspectors being poorly dressed, floor dressing which is the standard in Nigeria, overcrowded abattoirs and poor post-mortem inspection. Others are very poor and grossly inadequate water supply, very poor means of meat transportation, animal by-products are largely wasted, poor and unhygienic meat marketing and poor waste management. He attributed the challenges to lack of compensation policy in place, untrained meat inspectors who lack expertise, inadequate number of inspectors, weak and inadequate provisions in the laws, poor enforcement of existing laws and placing abattoirs under local government authorities.

While calling for the adoption of the Halal certification in the processing of red meat in the country , particularly Lagos State, the Chief Executive Officer of HASDAT, Moji Hafsat Bello, said most of the time the handling of meat products in the country is unsafe and wholesome and there is no government structure that would allow those who want to produce safe and wholesome meat to practice, except for a state like Lagos State that is doing everything possible to improve the safety and wholesomeness of red meat that is consumed. It is in the realisation of this that HASDAT has recommended the adoption of Halal certification in the handling of red meat value chain. “The most important thing for us is food safety, how food is handled, how it is processed and how it is prepared.

“So, food safety includes food handling, preparation, storage and distribution according to the standardised procedures and guidelines as stated in compliance with food safety and standard regulation. It is also the responsibility of food handlers to make sure that the necessary standard is ensured.”

