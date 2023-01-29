How to grow in the word

Hearing the Word. “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom 10:17.) Your faith grows as you give yourself to continually hearing the word. Develop the practice of Hearing the word even in the House, car, and every other possible place. Spend money to buy tapes of the Bible and messages of men and women of God.

lt is the continuous hearing of the word that produce faith. More importantly have a teachable spirit for you to benefit from the hearing of the word. There is also the need for you to be open and not to do selective hearing of that which pleases you or satisfies you. (B) Reading the Word (1st Tim 4:13 A true disciple must have a Bible reading programme where he regularly goes through scriptures on a daily basis. Reading the word is an important discipline for the disciple. At least once in your life time you should read through the whole Bible from Genesis to Revelation. lt can be done in a year lf you follow a regular daily bible Reading programme.

(c) Studying the Word “(2 Tim 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”) Studying the word brings the disciple to indepth riches of the truth of the word of God. Studying is doing personal research or personal investigation into the word of God. studying is digging deep into the word of God. A disciple should atleat once a week do a personal study of the word.

To do a comprehensive study of the word you need books like Bible commentary, Bible dictionary, cross refrence Bibles, and a study time. Studying of the word is what produces maturity and strength in your Christian walk as a believer and equips you to be able to minister effectively unto others. There are different kinds of study a disciple can do (a)Verse study- studying a verse of the scripture.

(b)Contexual study-studying a context of the scripture. (c) Chapter study- studying a particular chapter of the Bible.d)Book study- studying a book of the Bible. (e)Character study- studying a particular personality of the Bible e.g the life of David or Moses. (f) Topical study- studying a topic from the Bible e.g Holiness, faith etc. ln studying you are asking questions like who, where, what, when, and How. You are also finding meaning of Words, Names, Town etc. Studying is the key to being grounded and rooted in your faith as a Christian. (g)MEMORIZING the word- (”Ps 119:11 Thy word havel hid in mine heart, that l might not sin against thee.”) This is a very important discipline for a disciple of Christ. scripture memory is becoming a forgotten practice among Christians of today.

A disciple should have a scripture memory programme that enables him to regularly memorize scriptures for victorious Christian living. lt requires a lot of discipline but lt is the most blessed form of word intake because of its many benefits to the disciple. lf you memorize you must regularly review the verses or else you may eventually forget what has been memorized.

(h)MEDITATING the word- (Joshua 1:8 This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and have good success .) lt becomes very easy to meditate lf you regularly hear, study and memorize. Meditation is having prolonged thought on a particular verse or scripture. Your mind is renewed as you meditate and you receive revelation. Meditation is what brings digestion to what you have read from the word of God.

