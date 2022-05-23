How to guarantee zero-emission for aviation industry –NCAA DG

As Africa works towards situating a common position on the green economy ambitions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO’s) LTAG compliance framework, the Director- General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the Fly-2-Green Nigeria initiative would lead the way to drive Eco-System conservation programmes.

He said it would lead to measurable and verifiable, gold standard carbon sinks across the Great Green Wall and the wetlands of Nigeria to guarantee up to one million tonnes of voluntary emission reductions carbon offsets, facilitating a net zero emissions footprint for the entire Nigerian aviation industry.

In his Green-Sky-Green Nigeria at the Fly-2-Green Nigeria Programme with the theme: “Green Flight to Eco-System Conservation in Nigeria Mobilising Market- Based Measures for Sustainable Aviation in Nigeria,” Nuhu said the global aviation industry contributes less than five per cent of the global carbon emissions footprint.

He buttressed the need for ICAO’s CORSIA programme for sustainable aviation policy that is anchored on the “common but differentiated responsibility” principle for global civil aviation industry regulators and operators to innovate clean and green, low carbon, energy-efficient technology through in-sector and/or out of the sector, region-specific market- based measures to mitigate the carbon emissions footprint of the industry operators for sustainable aviation.

He noted that the United Nations climate change report had long-established the precarious position of African Nations in the climate change conversation, adding that the research indicated that the African continent, which is responsible for less than three per cent of global emissions would bear the brunt of over 60 per cent of global Green-House emissions effects, leaving the continent exposed to a myriad of socio-economic, environmental, security and humanitarian challenges from desertification, the drying up of Lake Chad and blue bio-diversity losses within Pan-African wetlands and ocean shorelines.

His words: “The time for Africa to put a green foot forward is now, and this can be achieved through climate-smart sustainable aviation solutions that meet the aspirations, ambitions and emerging opportunities for operators, regulators, travel consumers and the planet.

“Nigeria is home to a host of climate change challenges, most of all bio-diversity degradation and pollution. Nigeria holds the record for the African country with the highest deforestation rate hence, the urgency to mobilise a common but differentiated sustainable aviation solution for Nigeria that is designed specifically to ensure biodiversity conservation and restoration across our communities.”

The Green-Sky-Green programme is a voluntary carbon emission reduction programme that empowers eco-citizen travelers to grow 10 trees for every domestic ticket and 100 trees for every international ticket purchased in Nigeria.

The Green-Sky-Green programme drives the Fly-2-Green Nigeria Eco-Label Token that is structured as a sustainable aviation policy enterprise product for airline operators under the NCAA regulatory spectrum to guarantee carbon neutral emission footprint through out-of-sector green marketplace mechanism.

Green-Sky-Green is engineered to launch the first Green Aviation Marketplace programme in Africa and promote progressive possibilities that profit the people and the planet through climate-smart ESG efficient programs that guarantee Green and Blue Economic Growth for the United Nations Global Green Goals Agenda.

