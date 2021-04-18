News

How to Improve Your Public Speaking Skills? Gennaro Tella Shares His Insights

Public speaking is one of the most common fears, and many people would benefit from improving this skill. It’s a great way to share your knowledge with others and share your knowledge with people. Gennaro Tella is the founder of Attitude, the largest sales management company in Italy, and he has done abundant public speaking over the years. Here are his tips for improving your public speaking skills.

Be prepared
Make sure you know what you’re going to say before you take centre stage. Make an outline or cue cards to keep you on track. However, you should never be reading your speech or looking at your Powerpoint very obviously. “The most important thing is to stay on track and deliver your message well,” Tella says.

Engage with your audience
When some people speak to an audience, they act like they’re working with an audience of cardboard cutouts. One way to make your speeches more impactful is to treat the audience as people and engage with them. “Encourage people to ask questions, and ask people to participate. It can make a world of difference.”

Watch recordings of your speeches
The only way to get better is to know how you’re doing currently. Videotape your next speech or a practice run of your speech at home. It will help you identify whether you’re moving awkwardly, stuttering, or using filler words.

Manage your nerves
The hardest part about public speaking for many people is overcoming their nerves. “Understand that your fear isn’t the priority. Getting the message out that you want to share with the world is.” One technique that Tella has had good luck with is deep breathing. “It works wonders.”

If you keep practicing keeping these tips in mind, you’ll become a great public speaker in no time!

