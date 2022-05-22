How to increase your life expectancy (1)

Experts have put it that life expectancy can be increased with simple steps and changes. This guide, they explained, will help to increase your life expectancy, improve health, and feel great as the age goes by.

THE STEPS

Corroborating the newly released research, were Doctors Daniel Atobajaiye (a family health physician) and Kolawole Omoyele, (a Gynecologist) working with a private and Lagos hospitals respectively.

Go outside

Life expectancy can be increased simply by going outside. When you go outside, your skin gets exposed to sunlight. That exposure triggers cells in your skin to produce vitamin D. This vitamin is said to be essential for bone health and is turning out to be important in depression, heart disease, diabetes, and just about everything. Maintaining Vitamin D levels has to be the easiest and cheapest way to improve your health and increase your life expectancy. Some estimate that 50% of adults have low levels of vitamin D because we simply don’t get outside that much (sitting by a window doesn’t count, the glass filters too much of the sunlight). Getting outside for just 15 minutes a day and exposing your hands and face to sunlight is enough to maintain vitamin D levels in most cases. Repeated and/or prolonged exposure to UV light, however, increases your risk of skin cancer. Taking vitamin D supplements and eating foods rich in vitamin D are also effective ways to increase the amount of this vitamin you get.

Hang out with friends

Life expectancy can be increased by just hanging out with your friends and family. The more connected someone is, the better their overall health. Having positive relationships with a spouse, friends, and family is the best way to be connected. We are not sure why relationships play a role in health and life expectancy. It could be that people in positive relationships are less likely to take on risky behaviours and are more likely to take care of themselves. It could be that having people around you reduces the impact of stress on your health. People who are engaged in “meaningful” relationships have better health and better life expectancies. One way of improving your relationships with people is to get in the habit of telling good stories. Stories are how we communicate with one another, and telling a good story strengthens communications. Rather than just give a dry update on the phone to distant family members, tell a story about something funny your kid did or something crazy that happened at work. Stories keep relationships alive.

Get daily exercise

Improve your life expectancy with a commitment to daily exercise. A study showed that people who exercise vigorously for around three hours a week had DNA and cells that were nine years younger than non-exercisers. Three hours a week is a little more than 30 minutes a day. The easiest way to create an exercise habit is through daily repetition. When you promise yourself to exercise daily, you may skip a day but then get back on the program the following day. If you are exercising three times a week and skip Friday, then you would have gone from Wednesday to Monday without exercising a total of four days with no exercise. For life expectancy, it is more important that you exercise year after year than go through fits and starts of intense exercise followed by no exercise. Daily exercise will also help improve your sleep and your energy level. It is important to just rev up your whole body each day. Remember, daily exercise doesn’t have to mean going to the gym every day. Home exercises, such as yoga, stretching, free weights, and more, can be incredibly effective.

Floss daily

The fact that flossing daily can extend life expectancy falls in the weird-but-true category. Flossing does two things- it prevents gum disease (that’s rather obvious), and it prevents heart disease (not so obvious).

Preventing both of these together is what adds years to one’s life. When you floss, you help prevent your gums from becoming inflamed. What is happening when your gums are inflamed is that you have a chronic bacterial infection in your mouth.

This harms your arteries through two mechanisms. The first is that the bacteria find their way into your arteries and hang out (causing plaques).

As well, your body mounts an immune response to the bacteria in your mouth, causing inflammation, which in turn can cause your arteries to narrow. This makes it hard for your heart to do its job and can lead to heart disease. How do you get into a solid flossing habit? First, you need to make sure you have some floss. There are tons of different kinds of floss (flavoured, unflavoured, strings, ribbons, and more). Pick some and give them a try.

