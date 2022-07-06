How to make dream possible

Smoother than the smoothness of a supple skin, Joseph Anwatim’s book, ‘That Dream Is Possible’ reveals itself in splendor and beauty. Designed and packaged in quality, layout and print, the book is an instant attraction to readers. The title of the book That Dream Is Possible is persuasive, punctuated with the exclamation mark which expresses the author’s emotion or feeling for dreamers. The word ‘That’ as used by the author is a grammatical word used to indicate something that has already been mentioned or identified, or something that is understood by both the speaker and hearer.

Here the author believes that you have a dream and he is giving you strong confirmation that it is possible to achieve that dream. Three colours are dominant on the cover page; blue, gold and white. The blue signifies glory, which is the strength of dreamers. The gold as used in painting the word ‘dream’ is also symbolic.

Gold represents royalty, kingship, and honour. The cheetah that is seen running also carries this colour. Cheetah is the fastest land animal. So, the running cheetah and zebra portrays the spirit or zeal of championship, mountaintop and excellence. This simply means success is not for ordinary people with average minds but ordinary people with extraordinary amount of determination to succeed. Though, the cheetah and zebra are ordinary animals but extraordinary in the race of life. The track these animals run is rough and dreary which signifies that the road to success or reaching your dream is hazardous and risky. You must pay the price of running, overcome the hurdles, climb the mountain and maintain your track till you reach your goal. The author reveals a bit of this in a quote below the title of the book that: Inspirational secrets to succeeding against all odds and being the best you can be! The author uses the preface to provoke your courage to add value to humanity. It takes dreamers like Barack Obama to capture criminals like Osama Bin laden.

It is only in the world of positive dreamers that one can be an ambassador of change and the development of the world. All these are icing on the cake or tips of the iceberg compared to the unfolding truths in the chapters. The 105 pages book consists of 8 chapters each introduced with philosophical/scriptural quotation that are clues or indicators to the thematic preoccupation of the chapters. Each of the chapters has a picture of a soaring eagle. That means, dreamers are like eagles– king of the feathered breed. The land of ease is not the right place for eagles or dreamers. And so, like eagles you are expected to soar but not crash. In Chapter One, Joseph drives home the point that dream is the capital for destiny. By dream, the author makes it clear that it is not the nightly thought you experience as the brain sorts out the day’s events during sleep or etheric astral projections.

Dream is what you see with your mind’s eye while awake, which saturate your soul with joy, peace and hope. And so, dream is seeing the end from the beginning. But having a dream does not mean that you will be successful. You have to work well to make it a reality. Anwatim’s emphasis in chapter two of the book that if God is the source of the big dream in your heart, it must glorify God, satisfy you and contribute positively to humanity without which it is lacking in faith or not big enough to involve God.

The author cites clear instances of big dreamers and how long it took them to accomplish their dreams. The importance of mentors in any human venture cannot be overemphasized. Anwatim reveals his biblical mentor in the chapter as Joseph, and both of them are products of polygamous home. Bearing in mind the character of his mentor, the author endures his cross for the joy of tomorrow that is set before him. He expresses that the world will hate you like they did to Joseph and Jesus especially for who you are, the dream you have and the authenticity of your words. The author says, “The welfare of your future as well as that of your children yet unborn depends on this discovery and destiny.

You have the key to live fully or die empty, or have a worthy legacy for your children.” Pg.24 Big dreamers do not settle for dogma or convention. Therefore, you can bring your dream to fulfillment through thinking big, talking big, motivating yourself, giving generously and being adventurous. This is the author’s major concern in chapter three. Excellence is valuable when achieved decently. Excellence attracts noble men and kings but does not repel. Wisdom and knowledge shape excellence and the determining factors are: models or mentors, experience, exposures and expectation.

However, the height of excellence is not attained overnight; it is built around your passion, purpose, experience and accountability. With the spirit of excellence, Anwatim assures you that you could get better and best. Every dream succeeds or thrives through wisdom which the ancient writing describes as the principal thing.

The author identifies God as the source of wisdom through which instruction, meditation, observation, association and success are birthed. Of the four kinds of wisdom highlighted by the author from the scripture, you are told to pursue Divine Wisdom through which the seven pillars of wisdom stands. Remember, seven is the number of perfection. The author opines that you need wisdom because it attracts, defends, strengthens, commands, announces, multiplies and guarantees your destiny. In the last chapter of the book Anwatim advises you to put your vision to action, for vision without action whatever dream you have is mere daydream according to Japanese proverb. Understanding book’s diction gives great pleasure as it portrays the voice of a vibrant writer and motivational speaker. However, there are few typographical errors noted in it, which should be corrected in re-print.

This, notwithstanding, the book is a good stimulant for youth to fortify dream and improve intellectual acumen. I therefore recommend this book to everyone involved in civil service, politics, churches, schools, and corporate organizations, and so on.

Anwatim is a purpose driven pastor. He is a graduate of Chemistry from the prestigious University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Called to serve, lead and pastor the teeming flock of African and Non- African youths, he left the Science Laboratory after his NYSC to do the will of God. He discovered his purpose at a tender age. He is also a motivational speaker, inspirational teacher and youth leader.

