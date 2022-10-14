Feminique

How to make education suitable for children in rural areas – Bumah

Education is undoubtedly critical to human development. Sadly, the scourge of out of school children has remained seemingly intractable in spite of several intervention programmes by the federal government and donor agencies. The plight of many children in Nigeria, have continued to generate concerns among stakeholders. Currently, Nigeria is ranked as having the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with 18.5 million children reportedly roaming the streets of the nation. Last year the United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF) estimated that of this amount, 60 per cent of whom (more than 10 million) are girls.

Attacks

The numerous attacks on schools by jihadists and criminal gangs in the north have particularly harmed children’s education; these attacks have created a precarious learning environment, discouraging parents and guardians from sending their children to school. Since Boko Haram abducted 200 schoolgirls in the Northeastern town of Chibok in 2014, dozens of schools have been targeted for similar mass abductions. Last year, about 1,500 students were kidnapped by gunmen, according to UNICEF. While most of the young hostages have since been released for ransom, some still remain in captivity in forests, havens of armed groups. Purged by the desire to get children back to school, Mimi Bumah, Founder Crystal Care Foundation, has tried her best to free the street of outof- school children.

Reaching out

The young lady, who also owned other businesses, said she has so far reached out to not less than 200 outof- school children. “We have so far reached out to more than 200 people s i n c e the inception of the foundation four years ago. We give special attention to widows because I know it can be really hard on them to train their kids especially now that they don’t have a husband that provides for their family.” She noted that she tries to make education more suitable for children living in rural areas. “We also make education more suitable for children living in rural areas because in 2017, I had my diploma programme in the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The school didn’t provide accommodation for us so I had to go home every day. On my way home in the evening I would see little children begging for food and water. It was obvious that they were out-of-school and I just thought about how I could reduce it, so I decided to start a non-governmental organisation (NGO) where we can make education comfortable for kids by assisting them with school materials and paying their school fees if need be.”

About the foundation

Bumah noted that: “Crystal Care Foundation is an NGO born out of passion to help the destitute and less privileged. We ensure a better life for them by reaching out to them. We make the education s y s t e m easier for the children by assisting with school materials and empower the widows by teaching them new skills that will better their lives as well as making them financially independent. It’s an organisation filled with like minds in terms of rendering selfless service to humanity, with a vision of putting smiles on the faces of widows and children. “Education is undoubtedly critical to human development. Although there are questions such as ‘which education,’ yet we still assume that conventional education which is largely in reference to type, quality and quantity paves the way for productive life. There is no doubt that education is the impetus for social and economic development, yet it is the least in terms of receipt of parental and official attention.

Budgetary allocations

“Few parents show any serious care and concern for education, and at the same time very few demonstrate any genuine concern about the education of their wards. Governments at all levels seem to demonstrate their concern for education only in annual budgetary allocations. Attention to education should not only be demonstrated through budgetary allocations alone, but through meaningful timely releases. “Studies have also shown that governments at all levels seem to be touching education on the surface by spending a large chunk of money on surface issues without digging deep into the real areas of needs. This inadequate official attention and seeming populist stance of government to education is what actually breeds discontent at education at all levels, and that is what constitutes the actual roots of many impending issues related to education such as out-of-school children. “If governments and all other stakeholders can be resolute in the implementation of those aspects of the extant laws and existing policies that concern them, most problems in educational delivery will fade away and out-of-school children will be brought to the barest minimum. “Also, if the government will be resolute in the provision of ‘ideal school’, where every child has equal opportunity to learn, most problems in education will naturally fade away and out- of-school children will be brought to the barest minimum.”

Empowering widows

Bumah emphasised more on widows; empowerment. “I’ve seen a large number of widows living from hand to mouth, finding it hard to feed and train their kids so I just decided to start an empowerment programme for them to learn new skills that will give them money to sustain their family because giving out food items really can’t sustain them”. She added: “We don’t just give out the school materials or empower the widows and leave. We always try to follow up and know their progress and if more help is needed we find a way to come in.” Similarly, Bumah highlighted the challenges that young NGO founders face as “funding is the major problem we face as an NGO owner. Getting people to believe that we’re not scammers or using the funds for something else can be a very difficult task.” On how she gets support for her outreaches, Bumah said mainly from family and friends for now. “For now, we just get funded by family and friends. We have partnered with Feed the Kids Foundation once during the COVID-19 food response.”

 

