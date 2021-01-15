How to overcome Nigeria’s insecurity, by Experts

As the world welcomes 2021, security experts and analysts have scored security agents, agencies and the Federal Government low in the ways they handled 2020 security events. They also charted new ways and proffered solutions toward having robust, result-oriented security architecture for 2021.

In setting agenda for 2021, the security experts and analysts described the security challenges confronting Nigeria as surmountable, but only if the necessary measures were put in place. They advised the Federal Government to provide security agencies with vital equipment, with which to work and promote those who need to be promoted.

They urged the government to retire those due for retirement. According to them, tenure extension for service chiefs is not good at this period and will affect the morale of security agents, especially soldiers, who are at the warfront. President Muhammadu Buhari, during his 2021 broadcast, said the year would witness an end to security challenges confronting Nigeria. The President’s promise came on the heels of the dismal security events which shaped 2020.

Indeed, 2020 was a year that will not be forgotten in a hurry. The year witnessed the gruesome murder of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State and the abduction of over 310 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State. The year also saw myriad of rape cases, domestic violence, incest, murders and wanton destructions of government property. The former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, said that if the President wanted to put an end to the insecurity in Nigeria, it was necessary for the service chiefs to change strategies. Ejiofor further stated that the President should understand that he alone couldn’t solve these challenges.

He said: “The best of the President is not enough, and the service chiefs have to be changed. Mr. President needs to change the service chiefs. Changing them may not make much difference, but what will make a difference is the provision of the best equipment for security agents.

Take for instance, our soldiers need to fight this war against insurgency, but we also need to be sincere with ourselves. We know and can see that the morale of our security agencies and agents are low, especially our young officers. Another reason their morale is low is because of career stagnation. The government needs to boost their morale and improve their welfare packages.”

Ejiofor also argued that the changes the President was clamouring for in his broadcast could not happen without a miracle. This, according to him, is because the present service chiefs lack ideas on how to fight the current battle.

He added: “We need young and fresh blood that can bring the desired changes. The security agencies also need modern- day equipment, not the obsolete ones they have. I also believe that the newly elected President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, will help us in the war against terrorism and other security challenges. Don’t forget that we also have COVID-19 and economic problems to contend with.

These two issues should not be relegated, and importantly, we need food security for the populace, because a hungry man is an angry man. People are hungry.” Ejiofor, however, said that security agencies should be patriotic in whatever they are doing, “because we have no other country, other than Nigeria. Give younger officers what they need to do their work perfectly.” He also maintained that the Federal Government this year should improve the welfare packages of security agencies and agents and also attempt to identify leaders of bandits, Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnappers, among other terrorists in Nigeria. “They should identify and negotiate with them if they hope to bring the desired change. Also, there should be proper manning of our borders to prevent external aggressors.

The government should also promote those who are due for promotion and retire those who are due for retirement. New blood should be recruited into security agencies and they should be provided with an enabling environment to operate,” said Ejiofor. According to him, the government is fond of leaving disease to treat symptoms. He said government should focus on issues that gave rise to #EndSARS protests.

“If proper changes are not done, we’re going to witness another #EndSARS protest, which will be more serious than the one witnessed in 2020,” he predicted. A security consultant, who is also the owner of Security Guard Firm, Mr. Richard Amuwa, said that the basic things needed to be done in 2021 by the Federal Government, were provisions of food and employment for the teeming youth. According to him, the majority of people, who took to crime, are mostly graduates who have no job. He said: “At least 95 per cent of youths in Nigeria are into different kinds of crime to survive. Some are internet fraudsters, others are into others vices.

If they are employed, we wouldn’t be having these challenges confronting us as a nation. Government should provide an enabling environment for the youth to thrive and develop their potential. “The fight against terrorism is not a one man’s show. We need assistance from other neighbouring countries in order to win this war.

The military also needs modern-day equipment to combat the terrorists like bandits, kidnappers, robbers, herdsmen and other criminals. I also urge our government to look at better welfare packages for our military and sister security agencies.

Our soldiers, who are at the war front, need to be trained on how to handle psychological traumas. This is because of what they had seen and gone through while at the war front. The government has a lot to do to achieve the desired changes for a free society in 2021. Our security agencies cannot work with empty promises from the government.”

A security analyst, Mr. Frank Oshanugor, corroborating other experts’ views, said the major challenge staring Nigeria in the face was unemployment, which according to him, usually breeds crimes and criminalities in major parts of the country.

He said: “If the youth are fully engaged, we wouldn’t be having security challenges in Nigeria. Many graduates are without jobs and after staying at home for long, they would decide to engage in anything that would fetch them money, be it legal or illegal business.

If the proper security architecture was in place, the 43 rice farmers would still be alive today. The majority of young soldiers are demoralised because they have no modern firearms to fight terrorists. After the redeployment of the Army, a military top shot, who is a friend of mine, said that reshuffling wouldn’t bring the desired change in the defence.

He said that a lot needed to be done. “Some of the soldiers, who sustained injuries during the fight with Boko Haram members and other criminals, lost one or both legs, arms, got blind and then abandoned by the same government that sent them to the war front. That’s the reason those who are still in service are afraid that such predicament should not be their fate, and they are not putting in their best. On the side of the government, the security agencies need sincerity from their bosses.

The government should overhaul our security agencies.” Oshanugor added that the worst of them all, among the security agencies, was the Nigeria Police Force, where personnel continued to buy their uniforms, belts, boots, caps and other items.

He said: “This is why corruption continues to thrive in the Police Force. To combat some of these security challenges, we need sincerity from the government, while the security agencies need to put in their best.

This should be after they had been given tools to work with, regular welfare package, quick medical check-up and trainings to meet up with the current methods of fighting terrorism, abduction, banditry, herdsmen killings, insurgency, amongst others.” A retired Assistant Director of the DSS, Mr. Dennis Amachree, said this was not the first time the President was making promises that the insecurity would be checked. He said: “I’m optimistic this time around because of certain indices I have assessed. Threat assessments show that when this administration came into power, it did not fully identify and define the problems before making some political pronouncements.

That was why we heard things like Boko Haram would be defeated in six months and Boko Haram has been technically defeated. Those statements were made without proper assessment of the threats. After years of fighting the insurgency, the military and security agencies now have a bank of experiences and understand the enemy better.” Amachree said that the new equipment, acquired by the government, the A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft, scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021, would greatly enhance the capability of the security agencies and bring them working together through the Air Ground Integration (AGI). He added: “This will cancel out the short-sightedness of working in silos.

Success in this will be felt in the war against Boko Haram, banditry and even kidnapping. For 2021, I’m optimistic that the government will deal with the major security threats facing the country. There are underlying issues that the government must tackle to achieve overall success.

Such underlying issues will include addressing the welfare issues of the military and security agencies, increase capability through training, restructure the security architecture, deploy appropriate technology to monitor our porous borders, and lastly, mobilise and get every Nigerian to be part of the, War Against Insecurity.”

