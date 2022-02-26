Travel & Tourism

How to protect your food from freezer burn

Posted on Author Hazel Wheaton Comments Off on How to protect your food from freezer burn

The idea behind freezing food is saving time and saving money. Time, because you’ll have ingredients (or fully cooked meals) on hand for when you need them. Money – because you get a better deal by buying in bulk. Believe me cooking one of our freezer meal recipes is always a smart choice. How frustrating, then, to open your freezer to find your conveniently stored meal dried out, ice-encrusted and far from appetizing. You’ve been hit by the dreaded freezer burn.

What is freezer burn?

We associate freezer burn with the layer of ice on the surface of the food, but the ice is only a symptom of the problem. The ice crystals come from the food itself; if there’s warmer air next to the food, moisture escapes and then freezes at the surface. Unfortunately, this also dries out the food itself. Though food with freezer burn may be safe to eat, your frozen chicken dinner may not turn out too tasty.

How to prevent

it The key to preventing freezer burn is to prevent the moisture from escaping in the first place. For this to happen, you’ll want to keep two things in mind: keep temperatures consistently cold and keep the air out. This helps freeze the food fast and keep that icky freezer burn from forming. Keep the following tips handy the next time you plan on tossing together one of our easy freezer meals. Set your freezer to the right temperature: Use a thermometer to ensure that your freezer temperature is at or below freezing. Depending on your make of freezer, this could be “Cold,” “Low,” or an actual temperature— 0°F. Chill your food before freezing it: Putting hot food directly in the freezer brings the temperature of the freezer up almost as fast as it brings the temperature of the food down. Not only that, it will affect any food close to the hot food, making a warm place on the surface for freezer burn to strike. Put your food in the fridge for one to two hours before putting it in the freezer for long-term storage.

Freeze your food in small batches

Filling the freezer with food all at once will bring up the temperature, and it will take much longer to get down below freezing point. Instead, put in just a few items at a time.

Don’t overfill or under-fill your freezer

Already frozen food acts like ice in a cooler, and helps chill other food. But an overstuffed freezer prevents the even circulation of cold air, creating warmer pockets. Ideally, your freezer should be about three-quarters full. If you have the room, use freezer shelves to give your food a couple inches of air beneath it, too. Clean out and organise your freezer regularly Know what’s in it and how to find it quickly, without a lot of open-door time.

Use freezer-safe containers to store your food

Plastic containers, glass containers or jars, or freezer bags all work great. Be sure you have freezer bags instead of “storage bags”; storage bags use a thinner plastic, and aren’t designed for the freezer.

Give your food an extra layer of protection

You can do this by wrapping it in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before putting it in your container or freezer bag. Only use plastic wrap, waxed paper and aluminum foil if you are also using a container or freezer bag. None of these, on their own, will keep enough air out to prevent freezer burn. If you’re storing a liquid, like freezing soup, for example, pour it into the container, leaving about half inch of headroom (the liquid will expand when it freezes). Cover the surface of the liquid with plastic wrap, smooth the plastic so that it makes contact over the surface of the food, then put the lid on the containe.r

Squeeze out the air

When using freezer bags, press out as much air as possible from the bag before freezing the food. If you have a vacuum storage system, this is the best possible solution. If not, check out our favourite trick for how to remove air from a freezer bag.

Know when to toss it

Finally, it may go without saying, but don’t keep food for too long. No matter how well wrapped and protected, food will hit its expiry date after about nine months in the freezer. So make sure you record the date on the food you freeze, and that you use or discard it after nine months. Now that you know how to protect your food from the dreaded freezer burn, you can fill your freezer (but remember, no more than three-quarters full!) with delicious makeahead appetizers, main meals and desserts for a rainy day!

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Matild Palace Budapest signs world acclaimed chef, Wolfgang Puck

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Matild Palace Budapest, a luxury collection hotel, has signed world acclaimed chef, Wolfgang Puck, of Fine Dining Group. Puck will oversee the entire dining operations at the restored palace, including a new Spago Restaurant. Located in the heart of Budapest, just a distance away from the Danube, the hotel is scheduled to open sometime this […]
Travel & Tourism

Jos city: Home of peace and tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Jos, fondly called the ‘Tin City,’ as a result of its mining history, which over the years bestowed on it a uniqueness that you find in no other city in Nigeria, is the capital of Plateau State, known as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism.’ The city was the host of the recently held National […]
Travel & Tourism

Oguntoye twins named ambassadors of Aje Oodua Worldwide

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Iyalaje Oodua, Princess (Dr.) Toyin Kolade, has named the most famous twins in African tourism, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye as ambassadors of Aje Oodua Worldwide. Kolade, who is a celebrated business tycoon and philanthropist, disclosed this at a recent event held in Lead City University, Ibadan. She said the Oguntoye Twins will be […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica