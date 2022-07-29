How to qualify for UK global talent visa, by Bade Adesemowo

The United Kingdom Global Talent Visa (aka Tech Nation Visa”, is the Visa for people in the field of digital technology who have shown themselves as exceptional. All over the world, tech has been a proven means of migration and opportunity to work with global organisations in countries such as the UK, US, Canada and France.

Recently, Bincom Dev Center, a multi-location technology talent development and solutions platform, held an interactive session expounding on how its services, particularly the Bincom Global Tech Programme would help one to qualify for the UK Global Talent (Tech Nation) Visa. The event was facilitated by tech entrepreneur, Bade Adesemowo, who spoke about how impact and innovation are major requirements for global mobility and visibility and how these values are core to Bincom Dev Center. Bade said the perks of getting the visa and went on to list the eligibility criteria for the UK Global Talent Visa.

He said in addition to the Bincom Global Tech Programme, eMigr8 premium services are available to coach people who are ready to apply for the visa. The criteria include: being recognised as having the potential to be a leading talent in the digital technology field, showing at least one example of innovation as a founder of a product-led digital technology company or as an employee working in a new digital field or concept. While demonstrating at least one example of proof of recognition for work beyond the applicant’s occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...