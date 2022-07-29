News

How to qualify for UK global talent visa, by Bade Adesemowo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United Kingdom Global Talent Visa (aka Tech Nation Visa”, is the Visa for people in the field of digital technology who have shown themselves as exceptional. All over the world, tech has been a proven means of migration and opportunity to work with global organisations in countries such as the UK, US, Canada and France.

Recently, Bincom Dev Center, a multi-location technology talent development and solutions platform, held an interactive session expounding on how its services, particularly the Bincom Global Tech Programme would help one to qualify for the UK Global Talent (Tech Nation) Visa. The event was facilitated by tech entrepreneur, Bade Adesemowo, who spoke about how impact and innovation are major requirements for global mobility and visibility and how these values are core to Bincom Dev Center. Bade said the perks of getting the visa and went on to list the eligibility criteria for the UK Global Talent Visa.

He said in addition to the Bincom Global Tech Programme, eMigr8 premium services are available to coach people who are ready to apply for the visa. The criteria include: being recognised as having the potential to be a leading talent in the digital technology field, showing at least one example of innovation as a founder of a product-led digital technology company or as an employee working in a new digital field or concept. While demonstrating at least one example of proof of recognition for work beyond the applicant’s occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: We expect 27,000 nominations from parties –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is expecting about 27, 000 nominations from the 18 registered political parties at the close of candidates’ nomination on July 15. The Commission has given the parties between June 10 and 17; and July 1 and 15, to upload the names of their elected candidates for […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves paternity leave, virtual meetings, others in revised PSR

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revised Public Service Rules (PSR) containing paternity leave for men and legalization of virtual meetings in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) amongst others. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation […]
News

Alleged salary padding: Imo fires revenue boss, appoints Okeke

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Barely two weeks after the Director of Accounts at the Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS), Jude Ogwunga was arrested for alleged fraudulent practises, the Chairman of the Board, Chief Emeka Udegbulam has been sacked.   Udegbulam was indicted for sharp practices and complicit inaction while the Director of Accounts, Ogwunga overreached his powers through administrative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica