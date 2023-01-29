How to really forgive

When you don’t forgive others who offend you, you are taking steps away from God’s mercy and away from favour both from God and man. The word of God says: “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” Matthew 6:14-15 (KJV). Imagine a man living under closed heaven, imagine a life that God turns His back on. Satan takes advantage of unforgiving christian, don’t let the enemy take advantage of you. Learn more of forgiveness today.

Here’s what God says in Hebrews 12:14-15 (KJV): ” Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord: Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled;” Knowing this, without being very watchful and prayerful you risk your eternal life, please watch out for offenses and learn to quickly forgive. Here’s what Jesus says in Matthew 18:21-22 (KJV): “Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Why Forgiveness is a Must.

Forgiveness brings God’s mercy upon your life. Forgiveness sets you free from the bondage of bitterness, sorrow, high-blood-pressure and depression. Forgiveness helps secure answers to your prayers. There’s nothing as frustrating as unanswered prayers because in life there are certain things we need but our own capacity cannot deliver them but we desperately need them, that is when we need our prayers answered. Operating under a closed heaven equals frustrated destiny. Forgiveness brings healing and helps important to secure health. Forgiving others bring joy and peace. It opens doors of favour and devine connections. 7. Forgiving your family members help you secure great family bond and good marriage. 8. Forgiving yourself helps you take hold of a good future and what God has for you. 9. God fights for you and defends you if you are the kind that easily forgive others.

Matthew 5:44 (KJV) But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; HOW TO REALLY FORGIVE. Most things in life are easy to say than do, forgiving yourself and others is one of those things.

You must first bring it to God in pray with a humble and sincere heart. Forgiving people after they’ve deeply hurt you is spiritual, so approach it with prayers. Asking God to search your heart and uproot every seed of bitterness, asking the Holy Ghost to lead you into genuine forgiveness. Pray and intercede for the offender.

This is the most difficult aspects of the process of forgiveness. Your prayers for that individual or group of people help open your heart to release every pain and hurt away in the presence of God and at the same time helps secure God’s mercy for that individual thereby making you a soul winner.

Back your prayers with action as lead by the Holy Spirit. Taking steps to go and meet the other person is necessary but not in every situation. Fill your heart with compassion for the person that offend you. This requires being intentional about your feeling towards towards that person that offend you or towards yourself As you do this God’s compassion will overshadow you and you will receive greater capacity to love and to be a good leader.

Like this: Like Loading...