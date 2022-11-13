Faith

How to receive and enjoy destiny helpers

1.Recognize God as your source of help. Until you connect to your source, nobody will help you. When you recognize God as your source and origin in life, your success or destiny fulfilment is secured. Psalm 121:1-2, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth”.

2.Treat people well. Be nice to them no matter the language or barrier. Be courteous to everybody. Treat them with respect and make their journey your own. Be sure to make requests of people and not demands. Every time you mistreat someone, you reveal the part of you that lacks love and needs to heal.
3.Be pure in heart. A popular adage says “The heart of the matter is the matter of the heart”, meaning that the core issues of life are matters of the heart. If your heart is pure and clean, you will be nice to people and by so doing, you receive the ministry the helpers of destiny.
The things that mould life come from the heart. The Bible says the heart is evil – deceitful, desperately wicked and who can know it? JerText

emiah 17:9. God’s children must work constantly on their minds through studying, meditating and memorizing the word of God.
Where there is help, there will be no struggles. When God wants to help you, He send destiny helpers. God has a plan and purpose for our lives and there are heights we will never reach except He sends us destiny helpers. It doesn’t matter how educated or connected you are, it doesn’t matter what you know; you need destiny helpers to rise. God is not a lone ranger, our Savior Jesus was not a lone ranger, He understood that He needed helpers and after praying and fasting, He called on the 12 Apostles assist Him with His assignment. Without these helpers, Jesus may not have been  able to accomplish His mission.
Are you thinking in your heart and getting worried because you feel this year is already going? Things can still turn around by the help of the Lord.
Prayer Point – O lord my God, everyone you have ordained for me to make my journey smooth, may they appear in the name of Jesus.
Prophetic Declarations:
•Receive a reconnection with your destiny helper.
•May men of access and influence locate you this week.
•No more stagnation or standstill in your life, family and business anymore.
•The enemy will not succeed over your going out and coming in.
•Go and have it, the way you want it in Jesus name. (Amen)

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

