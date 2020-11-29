How to revamp an old wig

Wigs are one of the most important hair accessories for

women.

It is a must-have for every lady. It has refused to go out

of fashion because it presents the easiest way to switch hairstyles.

Wigs are a woman’s best friend on any bad hair day.

But just as it is an item many women cannot do without, many

find it hard to maintain their beautiful wavy or curly wigs.

The hardest part is when these wigs have seen better days. Wigs

are not cheap and it would be a total waste to throw any of them

away just because it has lost its glow.

To restore the wigs back to its glory days, hair experts advice

that these wigs should be treated and pampered like natural hair.

These tips will help if your hair professional is not available.

The tips

Step one: The washing

In a bowl, add warm water and a good quality shampoo. Warm

water helps all the grease and oil used on the wig to melt and come

off with the shampoo. Repeat washing a second time to be sure

there is no more dirt.

Step two: Apply conditioner and rinse off thoroughly.

Step three: Depending on the type of wig, apply a styling hair

mayonnaise for straight and wavy wigs while you use leave-in

conditioner for curly wigs.

Step four: (For wavy and straight wigs) with the help of hair rollers,

roll the hair and blow dry. In absence of rollers, some prefer

flat tonguing.

Step five: Remove roller and brush. Brush and blow dry with a

hand dryer. Doing the two at the same time helps de-tangle and

keep the hair strands smooth.

Note: it is advised not to fold wigs after use. Get a dummy or

build a pointy hooks on the wall to hang your wigs. This will help

sweat to dry off easily and the hair will remain straight as it is

supposed to be.

For curly wigs, when you are about to use, spray water and apply

leave-in conditioner and comb with wide tooth comb.

Like this: Like Loading...