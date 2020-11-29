Wigs are one of the most important hair accessories for
women.
It is a must-have for every lady. It has refused to go out
of fashion because it presents the easiest way to switch hairstyles.
Wigs are a woman’s best friend on any bad hair day.
But just as it is an item many women cannot do without, many
find it hard to maintain their beautiful wavy or curly wigs.
The hardest part is when these wigs have seen better days. Wigs
are not cheap and it would be a total waste to throw any of them
away just because it has lost its glow.
To restore the wigs back to its glory days, hair experts advice
that these wigs should be treated and pampered like natural hair.
These tips will help if your hair professional is not available.
The tips
Step one: The washing
In a bowl, add warm water and a good quality shampoo. Warm
water helps all the grease and oil used on the wig to melt and come
off with the shampoo. Repeat washing a second time to be sure
there is no more dirt.
Step two: Apply conditioner and rinse off thoroughly.
Step three: Depending on the type of wig, apply a styling hair
mayonnaise for straight and wavy wigs while you use leave-in
conditioner for curly wigs.
Step four: (For wavy and straight wigs) with the help of hair rollers,
roll the hair and blow dry. In absence of rollers, some prefer
flat tonguing.
Step five: Remove roller and brush. Brush and blow dry with a
hand dryer. Doing the two at the same time helps de-tangle and
keep the hair strands smooth.
Note: it is advised not to fold wigs after use. Get a dummy or
build a pointy hooks on the wall to hang your wigs. This will help
sweat to dry off easily and the hair will remain straight as it is
supposed to be.
For curly wigs, when you are about to use, spray water and apply
leave-in conditioner and comb with wide tooth comb.
How to revamp an old wig
