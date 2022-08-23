Business

How to stem fraud in airlines –Experts

The 2022 Nigerian Aviation Forum (NAF) featured a number of experts in the aviation industry. The conference, organised by the 7Star Global Institute of Management Science and Technology, was aimed at using the vast knowledge of experts to help tackle corruption in the aviation sector.

The forum admitted that fraud is a big issue in the aviation industry and experts have likened it to a leaking tank. Some have also said that fighting fraud in the aviation industry should be a top priority for organisations across the world. But with the availability of modern fraud detection technology, airlines now stand a chance to fight against savvy opponents.

 

At the event, observers noted that airline fraud is not just a problem for the companies affected, but that it has a ripple effect on people and organisations that are associated with these companies.

 

According to some of them, customers are affected as they lose time and money sorting out the effects of fraud. According to them, fraud hits airlines from numerous sources, from the booking process to ticketing and flight journey.

But the organisers believe that fraudulent record keeping could affect the system positively and that the regulator’s major focus is safety, hence regulator has to be sharp and has a pilot logbook, technical logbook, propeller, and everything must tally while recording.

The convener of NAF, Isaac Balami said: “Some airlines might be callous and financially pushed not to look at the safety part of maintenance, to detect this, a good inspector could go through the book and detect fraudulent activities. If an airline is losing money, it’s not a regulator’s problem but it’s a problem when safety measures aren’t carried out.

The control has to start from the top.” According to Sukh Mann, “airlines need to employ the right management, the right audit processes in place, imbibe accountability and a self-worthy program, set a guideline for the program which internal and external auditors use.”

Also, Dr. Alex Nwuba said: “The biggest issue airlines are facing is corporate governance [multiple owners]. Companies need to understand how to regulate themselves beyond the NCAA.

They also need to know what is called the conduct of business and get advice from the right people but most individuals don’t like to seek advice from people.”

 

He noted that corporate management could find solutions by providing the tools employees would use in carrying out a task, adding that it was also agreed that independence from the board to the management and management reporting to the board is key. He opined that before matters get to the board, there should be management checks and audit processes within organisations.

 

