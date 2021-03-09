Business

How to strike gold in the world of cryptocurrency, by YouTuber Carl Runefelt

Extensive research and decentralized investment have helped Carl Eric Martin Runefelt emerge as a top cryptocurrency expert.
Bitcoin is one of the most affluent cryptocurrencies in the world today, and its success stories are increasing at a fast rate.
Making the most out of his passion for the trading world is YouTuber and educator called Carl Eric Martin Runefelt.
He educates people, making them aware of the pros and cons of investing in various cryptocurrencies.
He releases one video about Bitcoin on his YouTube channel, daily.
But he believes that many aren’t still aware of the possibilities of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, and so, he has listed four important points which would help beginners succeed in the cryptocurrency landscape, they are:
• Do in-depth research before investing:
Carl Eric Martin believes that to make huge profits from investing in cryptocurrencies, one must carry out rigorous market study and notice the factors which affect a particular cryptocurrency.
After in-depth market research, one gets to understand the cryptocurrency’s utility.
• Don’t invest based on hype:
To invest simply based on the online hype is very risky, and smart crypto investors always refrain from doing that. Investors must ask the right people for the right guidance in the market and take calculated risks. Carl Eric Martin believes that extensively researching the trends of a cryptocurrency, its history, the nature of its fluctuations, etc. is necessary for smart investors. Having the right information and patience helps you make worthwhile profits in the cryptocurrency market.
• Invest only after figuring out your risk potential:
To make a huge amount of profit in the crypto world, investors must determine the scale of risk they can afford to take. Yes, this industry functions on ‘high risks, high reward’, but Carl Eric Martin believes that if taking risks makes you feel nervous, don’t invest.
One should invest within their limitation, which will help you decide what section of the portfolio to invest in.
• Don’t centralize your investments:
The trick to not losing big in the crypto market is to invest across many cryptocurrencies.
Just like shares, this is volatile and could result in huge gains or losses, so investors shouldn’t centralize their investments in just one currency.
Carl Eric Martin has loved educating people about the cryptocurrency business, and his videos have helped many in making calculated investments.
His channel “The Moon” gets viewed by over 30K people every day, and he has emerged as an astute cryptocurrency expert.
Carl Eric Martin Runefelt is featured on Popular Press & Media such as Forbes Magazine, CNBC, Tech Times, Coin Telegraph, Toshi Times, Tech Telegraph UK, Bitcoin.pl, Crypto Potato, Bitcoin Insider, Daily Hunt, Benzinga, Hackernoon, Business Insider and many others.

