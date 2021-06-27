How to use banana for your hair

Banana is rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins which help in softening the hair and protects the hair’s natural elasticity preventing split ends and breakage.

Banana creates manageability, shine, growth and controls dandruff. Just like a banana facial mask enhances the glow of your face immediately, the following banana hair masks will also improve your hair dramatically.

Mix ripe banana with avocado and add coconut milk to the mixture. Apply it on your hair and wait for 15-20 minutes.

The pack conditions damaged hair and makes the hair soft. Instead of avocado, you can also make the same mask by adding cocoa. Presence of cocoa helps in bringing out the natural colour of the hair. Peel a banana and add 1/4 cup of olive oil and one egg white and put in a blender.

Puree for a couple of minutes. Let it stay on your hair for 15 minutes followed by washing the hair with your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

To Treat Hair Loss, mix ripe banana pulp with yoghurt. Apply the smooth paste on your scalp and rinse with cool water after 15-20 minutes. Just like the way honey and banana face pack nourishes your dry skin, the same works great for your dry hair as well.

Mix three spoons of honey with ripe banana and apply it on your hair while it is still wet.

Let the hair pack sit for 15-20 minutes followed by the usual hair wash. Another simple yet effective hair mask to repair dry and damaged hair is to make banana pulp with a few drops of almond oil. Leave it for 10-15 minutes.

The vitamin A and C present in banana along with Vitamin E of the almond oil leaves your hair silky and shiny not to mention extremely moisturized and soft. While applying any of the above hair masks, it is essential keep two things in mind so that you don’t end up with chunks of banana in your hair post hair wash.

First, whenever you use banana for hair mask, make sure it is in paste form and there are no chunks or lumps. Just to be sure, blend all the contents of the hair mask. Secondly, never let these hair masks dry on your hair completely.

The hair mask should still be wet when you wash your hair so that you can easily get rid of the banana which otherwise tends to stick. You might feel that your hair a little stiff when they are drying but once they dry completely; you will be able to see the results.

