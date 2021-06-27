Body & Soul

How to use banana for your hair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Banana is rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins which help in softening the hair and protects the hair’s natural elasticity preventing split ends and breakage.

 

Banana creates manageability, shine, growth and controls dandruff. Just like a banana facial mask enhances the glow of your face immediately, the following banana hair masks will also improve your hair dramatically.

 

  1. Mix ripe banana with avocado and add coconut milk to the mixture. Apply it on your hair and wait for 15-20 minutes.

The pack conditions damaged hair and makes the hair soft. Instead of avocado, you can also make the same mask by adding cocoa. Presence of cocoa helps in bringing out the natural colour of the hair. Peel a banana and add 1/4 cup of olive oil and one egg white and put in a blender.

Puree for a couple of minutes. Let it stay on your hair for 15 minutes followed by washing the hair with your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

 

To Treat Hair Loss, mix ripe banana pulp with yoghurt. Apply the smooth paste on your scalp and rinse with cool water after 15-20 minutes. Just like the way honey and banana face pack nourishes your dry skin, the same works great for your dry hair as well.

Mix three spoons of honey with ripe banana and apply it on your hair while it is still wet.

 

Let the hair pack sit for 15-20 minutes followed by the usual hair wash. Another simple yet effective hair mask to repair dry and damaged hair is to make banana pulp with a few drops of almond oil. Leave it for 10-15 minutes.

 

The vitamin A and C present in banana along with Vitamin E of the almond oil leaves your hair silky and shiny not to mention extremely moisturized and soft. While applying any of the above hair masks, it is essential keep two things in mind so that you don’t end up with chunks of banana in your hair post hair wash.

 

First, whenever you use banana for hair mask, make sure it is in paste form and there are no chunks or lumps. Just to be sure, blend all the contents of the hair mask. Secondly, never let these hair masks dry on your hair completely.

 

The hair mask should still be wet when you wash your hair so that you can easily get rid of the banana which otherwise tends to stick. You might feel that your hair a little stiff when they are drying but once they dry completely; you will be able to see the results.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

“Hello Africa!” radio show now on Ujima Radio Bristol UK

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

African arts, music and culture is taking center stage as “Hello Africa!” Show is now airing on Ujima Radio Bristol UK. Beats Fuzion UK’s ‘Hello Africa’ show chose to feature on Ujima Radio because of company’s work ethics and reputation in the United Kingdom media.   According to the Producer and Presenter of “Hello Africa!”, […]
Body & Soul

Ex-Finance minister, Adeosun, is back to limelight

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Three years after her resignation, Kemi Adeosun, former minister of finance returned to Nigerian limelight with a foundation to cater for orphans.   The former finance minister returned to public life, with a launch of her foundation- ‘DashMe Foundation’ that she revealed on Monday via her Facebook account. The launch was attended and chaired by […]
Body & Soul

D’banj to release documentry on life story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After what seems like a long silence in his music career, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj is planning to unveil a documentary on his life story.   The once energetic stage performer in a recent interview explained that there are a lot about his life that is worth sharing with the world and that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica