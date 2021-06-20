Body & Soul

How to wear black lipstick to look simple

In beauty and make up, Black lipstick is rarely used. This is because it has a edgy dark vibe it adds to look. It is the most common lip make up used for Halloween costume, to portray a dark side or to showoff the Gothic look.
But there are simple ways to wear a black lipstick and make it look simple for chic look.
The key to a dark lip in the daytime is to keep the rest of your face fresh and light. Moisturize and prime the skin with a little concealer under the eyes.
If you are wearing a black lipstick, avoid wearing heavy smokey eye shadow. These two combined together gives the bad-girl vibe. Light or nude eye makeup will tone down the dark lip making it look more pleasant.
Black lipstick can stand alone. It blends well with bright coloured jewelry like gold and silver.
Note: It is considered kind of unprofessional, generally. It is usually more of a casual look and not for office work sort of thing.

