Arts & Entertainments

How Tonto Dikeh smoking, drinking caused our breakup –Kpokpogri

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of Tonto Dikeh, has alleged that heavy drinking and smoking by the actress caused their breakup. The politician and Dikeh have been at loggerheads on social media after their relationship turned sour. They had both accused each other of cheating, with a series of leaked audios surfacing online to back their claims. Tonto Dikeh had earlier filed a petition where she detailed her allegations against the politician while rumours surfaced that Kpokpogri was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the controversy but he denied it.

On Thursday, Dikeh had also called out Kpokpogri over allegations of extortion, blackmail, and recording of intimate moments with the women he has dated. She said she chose to end her relationship with the politician over the allegations. In his reaction to Dikeh’s claims, Kpokpogri alleged that he called it quits with the actress due to her smoking and drinking habits. “Knowing you was pleasurable. It will be a disservice to the institution called love if I say it was a regret knowing you as it weren’t. Did I love you? Absolutely yes! In your weaknesses and vulnerability, I still loved you,” he wrote.

“I gave you the chance to be yourself irrespective of the negative impression I was given about you,’’ he further stated, adding that: “Despite warnings by political and corporate friends to be careful while dating you, I opened up my heart to you. “Apart from love and care expected of you as a lover, you had nothing to give me. You gave me a refurbished Hilux on my birthday without a single car paper, not even the custom paper or receipts showing it was bought. “I returned it back to you. It took the intervention of your friend and my friend for me to grudgingly take it back.

“Countless times, I complained to our mutual friends of how tired I was due to your heavy smoking and drinking. I made it clear I was going to walk away if it continued yet you never stopped or made effort.” Kpokpogri added that he had ended the relationship long before a leaked voice note she spoke of was released. He alleged that Dikeh conspired with bloggers who already reached out to her for the leaked audio before their eventual breakup. “I’m ready to foot the NDLEA cost to test if you’ve never abused hard smoking and heavy drinking. If found to be false I will waive my right to trial for one year. This was what broke us up and not an aftermath of voice note,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Nengi confirms butt enhancement surgery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Nengi, has revealed that she underwent a liposuction procedure to fix her body. She revealed this while talking to fellow housemate, Ozo, and also added that she regrets not blogging about her experience. She also said: “When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is coming to Netflix

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is set to hit global streaming platform, Netflix. The romcom was recently unveiled as one of the new titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. The Filmtrybe Media and FilmOne Entertainment production follows the romantic tale of Kambili played by Nancy Isime, a spendthrift who embarks on a mission […]
Arts & Entertainments

Korede speaks on Honey Glow Beauty Word deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nollywood Actress and producer Kemi Korede is absolutely the talk of the town right now as she recently signed one-year multimillion naira endorsement deal with the famous and renowned skincare Therapist Oyindamola Abiona, CEO ‘HoneyGlow Beauty World.   She was so excited about the endorsement and couldn’t wait to share the good news with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica