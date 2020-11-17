How trader, four cultists gang-raped me –Teenage girl

A 16-year-old girl, Goodness, has narrated how a trader, Okwudili, and four cult members allegedly raped her after which they used a knife to write N50k on her body.

The girl narrated the incident after waking up from unconsciousness. She was said to have fainted while being raped. The victim’s elder sister, Eze, said the incident occurred on November 9.

She explained that the matter had since been reported to the Area Command, Enugu, but the policemen on duty said they were yet to resume. Eze said Goodness was an apprentice to a petty fruits’ seller at Proda Junction, Enugu, where Okwudili also operated a provision store.

According to her, on November 6, Okwudili, while going out, pleaded with Goodness to assist in minding his store.

She said: “When Goodness wanted to close work about 6pm, she saw Okwudili’s wife and handed over Okwudili’s store’s key, but the wife refused to collect it.

When Goodness waited till about 9pm, she locked the gate to the provisions store and pleaded with Okwudili’s wife to collect the key, which she later collected from her. “When Goodness went to work on November 9, Okwudili accused her of stealing phone recharge cards worth N50,000.

Okwudili and his wife called four secret cult boys and they beat Goodness to stupor.”

Eze added that Okwudili and the four young men brought Goodness to her at home, telling her that the girl stole cards. They started beating her in the presence of Eze, who urged them to stop. “When I urged them to stop, they brought out a gun and threatened me.

Okwudili and the four men later took Goodness away,” Eze added. Eze rushed to Proda Junction, where Okwudili’s provisions store is situated, but couldn’t see Goodness. It was about 5pm that she got Okwudili’s phone number from his wife and called.

Okwudili then asked her to come to Ituku, Emene for her sister. She added: “I went to Ituku village with my husband and saw Okwudili. He showed us Goodness, who was lying unconscious in a pool of her own blood, with injuries all over her body.

She was taken to hospital. It was when she regained consciousness that she narrated how Okwudili and the four young men gang-raped her and used a knife to write N50k at her back.”

The President of Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), Olu Omotayo (a lawyer), who has petitioned the Enugu State Commissioner of Police on the matter, urged concerned authorities to take necessary actions in respect of the matter.

She said: “This is a heinous crime and it is a crime against humanity. If the police in Enugu said they have not resumed duty, we urge sister security agencies to do the needful and arrest these criminals.

We cannot allow our society to degenerate to an animal kingdom where rule of the jungle prevails.”

