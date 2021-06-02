News

How Traditional Methods of Extension-Installs were made irrelevant by Invisible Bead Extensions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on How Traditional Methods of Extension-Installs were made irrelevant by Invisible Bead Extensions

You can’t really do a lot with the hair that you are born with, but you can definitely choose to make it better now! When the trend is to look natural, women are actively choosing natural-looking hand tied extensions to get that new style in just a matter of minutes. Thanks to Mckenzie Turley, founder of Invisible Bead Extensions, who introduced a seamless extension method that became a game-changer in the cosmetology industry.

When we talk about traditional hair extensions, it often comes with telltale beads and an itchy scalp that is not only one of the nightmares for your look but also limits your styling experiments. With seamless hair extensions, women loved how they could switch their looks while enjoying an itch-free scalp. Furthermore, Turley aimed at creating methodologies and innovation that would have a unique stitching technique and equal weight distribution to combine a groundbreaking result. So when someone is hoping to get glammed up with quality and natural-looking extensions, Invisible Bead Extensions®️ have everything that would ensure you that you never have to suffer a ‘bad-hair day’ again!

With extensive experience in the industry, Turley rolled out IBE certifications that have been empowering young stylists with exactly the education and training that they have been looking to learn invisible bead extensions. She says, “With IBE, we changed the way stylists look at an extension install.”

Turley’s personal experiences in the field drove her to launch this certification. “This industry is full of ‘noise’. There are so many stylists that proclaim to be extension educators, but really are just looking to gain social media followers. They push content out that is “clickbait”, looking to be an educational reel, but the real intent is to try and have something go viral”, she says. While she was familiar with the flawed tutorials and horrific hair extension techniques of the industry, she channeled her passion to create an authentic medium for stylists to learn and grow.

Her training is fueled by the idea of getting the stylists acquainted with candid insights about the industry and the practical intricacies of her installation method. Furthermore, her stylists love how virtual training does not limit their learning due to geographical boundaries. The comprehensive sessions also pair stylists with a mentor for personalised training and guidance. IBE has a lot to offer to the young stylists and most importantly, it is the imparted confidence and learning that ramp up the growth of stylists in no time. Unlike “1-minute extension tutorial” or “Easy 5 minute YouTube session”, learning this patented install method isn’t a cakewalk, and IBE makes sure that the stylists leave no stone unturned to understand the real world of hand tied extensions.

The methods and comfort of Invisible Bead Extensions®️ are equivalent to magic in the cosmetology industry. Today, when women want to glam up with a voluminous look or a long twisted tail, they do not have to commit to revealing beads or undue tension on their scalp. While this method has popularly made its space in the industry, it has equally elevated the opportunities for budding stylists. Amidst such opportunities, it is all about learning the techniques the right way and with ideal trainers, and IBE promises its approaches to prepare stylists entirely to hit the ground running.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Power generation hits record 5,520.40MW peak

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW.   The peak, a statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) read, was recorded on October 30, 2020 at 9.15pm, surpassing the previous 5.459MW recorded on October 28, 2020 by 60.90MW. “The new national peak is a result of continued collaboration among […]
News

Cancel tolls on Lekki Expressway, Ikoyi Link Bridge, Onitiri tells LSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Government has been advised to cancel erection of tolls on Lekki Express way and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avoid another bloodletting. Some youths have indicated their plan to hold another protest on Lekki tolI plaza on February 13, in reaction to the ruling of the Judicial Panel, probing the EndSARS shooting which […]
News

S’Court affirms Yahaya Bello’s election as Kogi gov

Posted on Author Reporter

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. A seven-man panel of the court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, made this declaration in two judgments dismissing the separate appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Socialist Democratic Party (SDP). The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica