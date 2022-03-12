Arts & Entertainments

How train ride from Lagos to Ibadan inspired Conversation In Transit –Ofime

Since the news about plans for the production of the film, Conversation In Transit, was made public, the mass media space, including the social media, has been abuzz with reactions amid high expectations. Apart from its inspiring story, the film itself takes pride of place as it is the first Nigerian film set entirely in a moving train. Thus, it had to be shot on locations in a moving train.

The film, another blockbuster from the stable of Native Media Production, is produced by award-winning and Canada-based Nigerian filmmaker, Rogers Ofime, and directed by award-winning US-based, Nigerian director, producer and cinematographer, Robert Peters, while it is scripted by Ummi Baba-Ahmed, Tope Bolade-Akinbode, and Dichie Enunwa.

It features a lot of notable artistes, prominent among them are Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Tana Adelana, and Alex Ekubo. It was shot in a train at the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos. Speaking with SaturdayTelegraph, Ofime, known for producing notable Nigerian television drama, including the highly successful Tinsel, and Hush, Voiceless, and Oloibiri, explained the idea behind his production of the movie.

“Someone told me about the train ride from Lagos to Ibadan and I just flew in from Canada and I said let’s try it out. I went on the ride, it was fun and I am like we can actually have a story on this. It’s difficult to do an action film because we don’t have the capacity to pull that up in Nigeria.’’ He added that it wasn’t easy. According to him, the characters informed the choice of casts, and when he was reading the script, he could see the actors.

“But, these people are very busy, how am I going to pull all these people into one space for almost 30 days. I tried my best and I am glad they all loved the script and came on board, but it wasn’t easy.” On his partnership with government to use the train station and coaches for production, Rogers said: “It was not easy at first to access the train station because it is a government parastatal.

They were not willing to open their space to us, the fact that we are going to use their space for 30 days and locking up their two coaches or more for us to film in. “We spent seven months in trying to convince the government that this is actually a worthwhile adventure. The only thing we got from them, which I am very proud of, are those coaches for 30 days. The government did not give us any money.

‘‘This is not a political film, not a propaganda, it is because we as filmmakers we identified a creative spot and we took advantage of it.” He, however, noted that the government is going to benefit because when people see this, people will know there is an infrastructure like this in Nigeria, “and for us that is actually the big one to sell. Let us try and sell Nigeria in a positive light. What we have here you can equate it to what we have in Germany, in UK and anywhere in the world. It is world standard. We want people all over the world to know that Nigeria is stepping up.”

 

