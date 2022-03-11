How Trillbjm, Africa’s youngest tech wizkid, built continent’s first bitcoin debit card

The awakening among African youths is real and well alive. Even when we thought we’ve seen it all regarding technological innovations by the young minds, what we continue to witness is inconceivable and unprecedented, particularly by a Nigerian.

Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, who is popularly known as ‘Trillbjm’, is unarguably one of the brightest brains in the 21st century. The tech guru who is celebrated as an accomplished individual in the financial technology sector, built the first bitcoin debit card in the continent.

The feat by the University of Lagos alumni underlines the level of his wizardry, intelligence and the power of imagination, to be able to create solutions to problems and see into the future.

Trillbjm is acclaimed as the youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO) in Africa, as he serves in that capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

Hitherto, Trillbjm’s antecedent has suggested that Trillbjm was going to be a highly sort-after fellow. Other digital companies who contracted his skills are: Gloverapp, Nigeria’s leading gift card exchanger; Hankdevice, a Bluetooth product for locating lost devices, and Rooomxix, a luxury wear store.

For all his impactful and incisive contribution to the industry and changing the narrative about the continent, Trillbjm was honoured in 2021, by ECOWAS with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the sub-continent.

The sub-regional body also named him an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council, which according to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, His Excellency, Ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...