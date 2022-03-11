Business

How Trillbjm, Africa’s youngest tech wizkid, built continent’s first bitcoin debit card

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The awakening among African youths is real and well alive. Even when we thought we’ve seen it all regarding technological innovations by the young minds, what we continue to witness is inconceivable and unprecedented, particularly by a Nigerian.

Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, who is popularly known as ‘Trillbjm’, is unarguably one of the brightest brains in the 21st century. The tech guru who is celebrated as an accomplished individual in the financial technology sector, built the first bitcoin debit card in the continent.

The feat by the University of Lagos alumni underlines the level of his wizardry, intelligence and the power of imagination, to be able to create solutions to problems and see into the future.

Trillbjm is acclaimed as the youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO) in Africa, as he serves in that capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

Hitherto, Trillbjm’s antecedent has suggested that Trillbjm was going to be a highly sort-after fellow. Other digital companies who contracted his skills are: Gloverapp, Nigeria’s leading gift card exchanger; Hankdevice, a Bluetooth product for locating lost devices, and Rooomxix, a luxury wear store.

For all his impactful and incisive contribution to the industry and changing the narrative about the continent, Trillbjm was honoured in 2021, by ECOWAS with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the sub-continent.

The sub-regional body also named him an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council, which according to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, His Excellency, Ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

10 Nigerian artistes, others win YouTube grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

YouTube has released its inaugural class of African content creators set to receive a grant for the development of their channels from the global #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund. Out of the 23 artistes selected from Africa, 10 are Nigerians. According to a statement from YouTube, in addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the 23 YouTubers […]
Business

Local contractors’ burden amid low revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Local contractors in their large numbers recently protested against Federal Government’s inability to pay them, years after they completed supplies to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja. Abdulwahab Isa reports The Federal Government is the largest spender. With trillions of expenditure outlay every fiscal year, the policy plan is a revolving chain that drives business […]
Business

Consolidating market growth with investor protection policy

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Sustaining Investors’ Protection Fund (IPF) will bolster investor confidence in the capital market, CHRIS UGWU writes   For the Nigerian capital market, like its peers world over, corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence.   An effective corporate governance system within an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica