How troops killed 73 terrorist suspects in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said between June 18 and 30, troops killed at least 73 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) during counterinsurgency operations in Borno and Yobe states, respectively. It noted that within the period under review, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, conducted various land, maritime and air operations, which yielded attendant successes in the various theatres across the Country. This was as it added that a total of 55 escapees hostages, escaped from their abductors. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

According to Onyeuko, ongoing military operations across the geo-political zones, have continued to record significant progress, even as efforts to deny enemies of state freedom of action, were being intensified. He said: “Between 18 and 30 June 2021, troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East Zone simultaneously conducted several land and air operations.

“These were clearance operations and aggressive fighting patrols to deny terrorists freedom of movement at different locations. “Similarly, troops conducted ambush operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled BHT elements attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations. “Equally, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted series of Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and air interdiction missions to reveal and destroy terrorists’ enclaves as well as their logistic supplies and equipment. “Within the period, troops consistently struck BHT/ISWAP strongholds throughout the theatre of operation. “Some of the feats were achieved at Bula Village in Yobe State and Banki Town in Borno State on 27 and 28 June 2021 when troops repelled terrorists’ attacks.

Like this: Like Loading...