News Top Stories

How troops killed 73 terrorist suspects in 2 weeks – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said between June 18 and 30, troops killed at least 73 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) during counterinsurgency operations in Borno and Yobe states, respectively. It noted that within the period under review, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, conducted various land, maritime and air operations, which yielded attendant successes in the various theatres across the Country. This was as it added that a total of 55 escapees hostages, escaped from their abductors. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

According to Onyeuko, ongoing military operations across the geo-political zones, have continued to record significant progress, even as efforts to deny enemies of state freedom of action, were being intensified. He said: “Between 18 and 30 June 2021, troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North East Zone simultaneously conducted several land and air operations.

“These were clearance operations and aggressive fighting patrols to deny terrorists freedom of movement at different locations. “Similarly, troops conducted ambush operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled BHT elements attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations. “Equally, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted series of Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and air interdiction missions to reveal and destroy terrorists’ enclaves as well as their logistic supplies and equipment. “Within the period, troops consistently struck BHT/ISWAP strongholds throughout the theatre of operation. “Some of the feats were achieved at Bula Village in Yobe State and Banki Town in Borno State on 27 and 28 June 2021 when troops repelled terrorists’ attacks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps to seek revocation of Abuja-Kaduna road contract

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has threatened to demand the revocation of the Abuja-Kaduna road contract due to delays in the execution of the project by the contractor, Julius Berger (Nigeria) Plc. The committee said it might be forced to ask the government to re-award the contract to several other contractors to ensure […]
News Top Stories

States, FCT’s IGR falls by 11.7% –Fayemi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

  Internally generated revenue (IGR) of the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 11.7 per cent negative growth in the 2020 half-year year-on-year IGR performance.   Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this at the 6th annual IGR National Peer Learning Event in Abuja, yesterday, […]
News

CSO flays CNN on Lekki protest report 

Posted on Author Reporter

…says report of killing by soldiers fake Our Reporter The Coalition of Civil Society For Human Rights and Good Governance Africa, has condemned in its entirety a report by the Cable News Network (CNN) alleging massacre of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, on October 20, 2020. In a strongly-worded statement, Friday, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica