News

How troops killed 73 terrorist suspects in 2 weeks – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said between June 18 and 30, troops killed at least 73 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) during counterinsurgency operations in Borno and Yobe states, respectively.
It noted that within the period under review, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, conducted various land, maritime and air operations, which yielded attendant successes in the various theatres across the country.
This was as it added that a total of 55 escapees hostages, escaped from their abductors.
Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.
According to Onyeuko, ongoing military operations across the geo-political zones, have continued to record significant progress, even as efforts to deny enemies of state freedom of action, were being intensified.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 deaths, 604 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll increased to its highest in close to two weeks with 20 new deaths confirmed on Thursday. A total of 833 people have now died of COVID-19 complications across Nigeria — Taraba is the only state yet to record any coronavirus-related death. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed […]
News

N’Delta: Okowa decries age-long exploitation of region

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has bemoaned the continued exploitation of the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government despite the massive oil and exploration in the region. The governor, who spoke at the launch of a book, titled: “Resource Dependence, Violent Conflict and Economic Development,” noted that the Federal Government had been unfair to […]
News Top Stories

Sultan: Bandits now set rules that must be obeyed

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has again disclosed that bandits now rule in some communities in the North. The traditional ruler, who was reacting to the killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State, lamented that nowhere was safe in Nigeria. The Sultan, who spoke through a statement by the apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica