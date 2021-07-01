How troops killed 73 terrorist suspects in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said between June 18 and 30, troops killed at least 73 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) during counterinsurgency operations in Borno and Yobe states, respectively.

It noted that within the period under review, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, conducted various land, maritime and air operations, which yielded attendant successes in the various theatres across the country.

This was as it added that a total of 55 escapees hostages, escaped from their abductors.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

According to Onyeuko, ongoing military operations across the geo-political zones, have continued to record significant progress, even as efforts to deny enemies of state freedom of action, were being intensified.

Like this: Like Loading...