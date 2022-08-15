How unplanned migrations undermine Nigeria’s growth –Iheme

Movie producer and founder of Vantage Migration, Dr Linda Iheme, has decried the high rate of unplanned migration of Nigerians, especially among the youths, stressing that such trend posed serious challenge to the growth and development of the country. Iheme, who is also an education consultant, stated this while announcing the unveiling of her new movie, themed “Hammer” which, according to her, was designed to caution and educate the populace against the menace. The creative writer also urged the Federal Government, parents and other stakeholders to reinforce measures to curb the menace or arbitrary migration. She added that the movie which was set for release on August 26th would also help to educate the people on how to achieve their dreams of furthering their education abroad in a proper and legal way. She said: “Stakeholders, including parents and government at all levels should be worried about this ugly trend and do all that is necessary to address it. “Nothing is bad about our people, especially the youths going overseas to study or make a living; but such must be done in a proper and legal way, because if you see the number of our people who go over there but end up frustrated and depressed because of this unplanned travel, you will pity our generation.” In a statement she made available to New Telegraph, the film, a piece from Vantage Migration and Royal Arts Academy, featured popular and talented stars like Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Linda Iheme, Mr Macaroni, Benjamin Touitou, Etinosa Idemudia, Chris Iheuwa, among others. “The movie was produced and directed by Emem Isong Misodi, myself as executive producer, Mary Uye as the associate producer while the screenplay was by Anthony Kehinde Joseph
