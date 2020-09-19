How ‘Urban Kitchen’ producer surprised me with Pasuma’s visit –Chukwuka

Veteran actor and singer, Jude Chukwuka, is not new to surprises, at least given his profession. Surprises, suspense, as it were, are significant feature of experience. But, he got more than a handleful recently on the set of ‘Urban Kitchen’, a culinary TV show that features notable entertainers and other celebrities. Created and produced by Daodu Omoluku Felix, the show, which is currently hosted by Nollywood actress, Chino so Arubayi, premiered on television in August 2017, resonates with a lot of viewers across the country and other parts of the world. When the celebrated actor, Chukukwu was invited to cook as a chef on the show for promo for Season 4, he was, perhaps, not expecting the surprise.

Apart from cooking, he was to also sing and dance to a popular track by Pasuma. Unknown to him, Pasuma had been invited to also be part of the show. So, midway into his cooking, Pasuma stepped in. The excitement he enthused, was palpable. He said: “I have never been surprised the way Urban kitchen surprised me with Pasuma.

“I was never expecting to see Pasuma on that great day, but the producer surprised myself and Pasuma.” Apart from its focus on food, Urban Kitchen is a celebration of culture and creativity. “The show’s idea resonates with me as I am a strong believer in budgeting and savings,” he added. Chukwuka further stated that Urban Kitchen deserves support to sustain it. Explaining further on the idea behind the show, Daodu said: “Food, like language, exists as a vehicle for expressing culture. It has the power of being both a biological necessity as well as a deeply symbolic cultural artifact, one that connects us to one another on several levels.

“Thus, we find it agreeable to say that food is a mechanism for expressing identity that also has a social purpose. “There is a great and urgent need to get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food all on a budget.

Budget helps to tell your money where to go, instead of wondering where it went. Urban Kitchen show is a culinary show where viewers learn how to make meals on a budget. “It is the only Nigerian culinary show available on In-flight entertainment (IFE), the only Nigerian culinary show available on major VOD platforms.” According to him, the anchor introduces the show, gives a background about the cook for the day, then ushers the chef into the studio. “A discussion ensues between the anchor and the cook on the meal of the day.

On each episode, the cook is being put under some financial pressure. Hence gets to negotiate his/her budget. Documentary footages of the chef/cook in the market negotiating the purchase of ingredients for the meal of the day. After the preparation, the nutritional value of the meal will be highlighted. “The meal prepared will be reviewed by a top African celebrity with good cooking culture. The appearance of the celebrity comes as a surprise to the chef/cook. Aside teaching viewers how to make meals under a tight budget, the show doubles as a fresh perspective for the world to see African culture using food and entertainment.”

