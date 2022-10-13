How volunteers increase vaccine uptake in Kano community

“Tracking children missing out on immunisation has significantly reduced the number of unimmunised children we have here. As a result, it is difficult to see children in this ward coming down with diseases, especially the under five killer preventable diseases. “I normally track women whose children are supposed to come for immunisation but refuse to come for one reason or the other. I go to their houses get, their cards and ensure they come to the hospital to get their children immunisied.” Hadiza Mohammed is a voluntary community Mobiliser (VCM), under the immunisation unit, attached to Yola Walawa Health Post, Panisau ward under Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State.

She has devoted the past four years of her life tracking children who have never been immunised, or skipping immunisation due to several reasons including; ignorance, fear of seeing their children cry while being immunised, laxity, socio-cultural barriers, myth and misconception on vaccine uptake or poor information. For Hadiza, ensuring every eligible child within her community is safe from preventable under five diseases, sieving facts from fiction and making sure parents are exposed to accurate information on vaccination, is a fulfillment of achieving her role as a mobiliser.

Some of the men in the community are illiterate; they don’t allow the women bring out the children to get immunised. In such cases, Hadiza normally collect the child or children; personally take them to the clinic for the immunisation after which she returns the children back home. As far as the woman is not out of the house, the men may not know if the child is out of the house.

But she doesn’t stop there; at every given opportunity, the 37 year old VCM who has been tracking unimmunised children for the past four years never cease to educate the women and young girls on the importance, effects, impact of immunisation first in the life of the child, the family, the community and society at large, as well as the consequences if children are denied access to immunisation.

Hadiza has done an excellent job getting eligible children immunised and as at when due to save the little innocent ones from the pains and rigors of preventable diseases but interestingly, her work is made much easier with the help of critical stakeholders in the community. Routine immunisation is a critical activity aimed at protecting the lives of children under the age of five from life threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever, meningitis, and neonatal tetanus. It remains one cost effective measure in tackling child mortality and protecting the future of generations by minimising the spread of diseases.

Vaccines have proven to be critical as they trigger the immune system to adequately fight certain diseases by preventing the disease from developing or reducing the severity of the havoc it would have eased. However, Nigeria is one of the top countries in the world when it comes to children who have never received any single dose of vaccine since they were born. According to a United Nations statistics, 3,000 children die globally each day of preventable diseases, even as Nigeria represents one in seven of the global maternal deaths, expressed in 119 preventable maternal deaths daily.

With only about twenty per cent of the 30,000 primary health care (PHC), facilities across Nigeria fully functional, it has become imperative to safe guard the lives of more Nigerian children to ensure they live a healthy and fruitful life free from any form of ailment or incapacitation that may lead to discrimination, stigmatisation, or loss of self worth as a result of a preventable condition.

To this end, the government of Nigeria and its partners including UNICEF, have continued to roll out immunisation campaigns across the country to ensure every child including the vulnerable, less privileged and those in hard to reach areas, access the necessary jab against vaccine-preventable childhood diseases..

But unlike other places with low uptake record of childhood vaccines in Kano State, Ungogo Local Government Area is relatively high due to consistent advocacy and sensitisation programmes by health workers, traditional rulers and UNICEF’s VCM under the LGA. According to the Health officer in charge of Yola Walawa Health post,Ibrahim Yakubu, sensitisation of the residents of the ward as well as other neighboring communities including hard to reach areas under Ungogo LGA remains a continuous process, as they were few children yet to be immunised.

He maintains that his health post is committed to ensuring all children between the ages of 0 -59 months are reached with life saving vaccines, as high vaccine uptake was critical in achieving universal health coverage (UHC). ”Immunisation is a very good method of protecting children from all the preventable killer diseases like measles, yellow fever, hepatitis, tuberculosis (TB), etc. Because this is a village, despite the huge benefits attached to immunisation there are certain measures, you have to take like advocating to the community leaders. You have to get their consent by first educating and sensitizing them on the importance of immunization before trickling the message down to the people.”

When Ibrahim first came to the ward seven years ago, there was a low turnout of women bringing their children in for immunisation “but now actually, we appreciate the community because the turnout is very appreciative. Although, we have people who have not embraced immunisation totally but they are very few, we appreciate their turn out,” Ibrahim said.

Giving insight into how he was able to break the myths and misconception, socio-cultural barriers trailing immunisation in the area under his jurisdiction, he said “We create demand by sensitising the community through community dialogue; we involve the Ward Development Committees (WDC), in the activities of this facility. All the village heads, the ward heads and influencers all fathers and we show them the performance of the previous month. We go a step further by comparing the immunisation uptake figures from the previous month.

If see limited progress, we once again mobilise the community to tell their families to come out and get their children immunised.” According to Ibrahim, Wednesdays are dedicated for outreach, “We carry the vaccines out to very far and hard to reach areas to immunise them. When we come back, we use Thursdays’ for peak sessions where we tell the town announcer that vaccine are available so he goes into the town to tell the people to bring out their children the immunisation.” Not left out of the success story of a high uptake of immunisation in his LGA, the District Head Ungogo LGA, Kawu Badamasi.

is excited over the healthy status of children in the ward and entire LGA, as a result of vaccine acceptance leading to its high uptake. “I always engage with my people, I encourage and sensitize the parents to embrace immunisation. A lot of them have accepted it in my community and anyone who refuses to I usually contact them personally, i invite them and talk to them, and sometimes I visit the health centre with my cabinet members in order to know what is going on.” Kano State Immunization Officer, Dr. Shehu Abdullahi explained that besides the different types of fixed posts for routine vaccinations, there are other outreach posts where vaccination takes place for ease of access.

“We are intensifying means of mobilising caregivers and service providers on the importance of immunising their children. I can’t speak much on the perception of the communities, but the result is very encouraging. Some of the council chairmen, district and village heads have been so helpful.” Committed to ensuring no child is left behind, UNICEF in collaboration with the Kano State Government through the Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board has enlisted 21 local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state including for routine Immunisation in order to reduce the number of zero dose cases.

Some of the strategies being employed according to the Health manager, UNICEF Field Office, Kano, Dr. Serekeberehan Deres, includes orientation of health workers on zero dose reduction strategies, advocacy meeting with LGA political, religious and traditional leaders as well as sensitization of communities and heads of households.

Giving more insight, Dr. Deres said UNICEF in partnership with the state will ensure “Sensitisation of town announcers on key messages, ensuring availability of vaccines and devices reach LGA, ward and health facilities to avoid stock-outs, strengthening of urban slum immunisation, identification of the drivers of poor uptake of services within the urban slum communities, the barriers and limiting factors for health workers to effectively conduct sessions in urban slum.

